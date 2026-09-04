Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring demanded the immediate suspension of the Chandigarh SSP, alleging a man who waved a black flag at CM Bhagwant Mann was brutally assaulted, calling it a 'violation of human rights'.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday demanded the immediate suspension of the Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) over the alleged assault of a man who waved a black flag against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, calling the incident a "violation of human rights".

Warring alleged that the man was beaten and thrashed and was also forced to consume alcohol and drugs. He questioned whether a person should face such treatment merely for waving a black flag at a political event.

'Violation of Human Rights'

“The person who waved a black flag was beaten with extreme brutality. An ordinary person who became the Chief Minister of Punjab--now he starts beating people just for waving a black flag?” Warring told reporters here.

He further questioned the crowds seen at events organised by the Punjab CM, alleging that a large number of plainclothes police personnel were among the people attending the programmes. “First of all, consider the crowds at your events--the masses you showcase; half of them are actually plainclothes police personnel sitting there,” Warring alleged.

Congress Demands Action, Threatens Daily Protests

The Punjab Congress chief said the alleged treatment of the man was unacceptable and warned that if waving a black flag was considered grounds for such action, he would himself do it every day. “If this is the punishment for waving a flag, then I will wave a flag every day--let's see what Bhagwant Mann does. This is wrong; it is a violation of human rights,” he said.

Warring said the Congress had written a letter regarding the incident and demanded immediate action against the officials responsible. “We have written a letter. The SSP should be suspended immediately, and the officers who committed this act should be dismissed and prosecuted,” he said.

His remarks come amid allegations of the assault of a person who reportedly waved a black flag during an event involving Punjab CM Mann.

Warring sought accountability from the police administration and demanded that those found responsible for the alleged assault face disciplinary and legal action.

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