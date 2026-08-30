Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted the resignation of Planning Minister B Nagendra, who stepped down on Friday amid BJP pressure over the alleged Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation scam.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Sunday officially accepted the resignation of Planning Minister B Nagendra from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect, following the recommendation of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Ballari Rural MLA had stepped down on Friday amid opposition BJP pressure over the alleged Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation scam.

Resignation Made Official

The Karnataka Gazette notification issued on Sunday stated, "Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had forwarded Nagendra's resignation letter vide letter No. ACSCM/T/-/2026, dated 29.08.2026, with a recommendation for its acceptance."

"I have accepted the recommendation of the Chief Minister and in exercise of the powers vested in me under Article 164 (1) of the Constitution of India, I, THAAWARCHAND GEHLOT, Governor of Karnataka, hereby accept the resignation of Sri. http://B.Nagendra, Minister for Planning and Statistics from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect," the notification reads.

The notification was dated August 29, 2026 and was published in the Special State Gazette, Part-III, on Sunday.

Opposition Claims Victory

The BJP had made Nagendra's resignation a key demand during its agitation over the alleged Valmiki Corporation fund diversion.

Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka on Saturday, said that Congress leader Nagendra's resignation was the outcome of sustained pressure by the BJP-JD(S) alliance and called it a "victory for the entire Dalit community" rather than the opposition party alone.

"We fought continuously for eight days from the beginning of the session. We have taught Congress a lesson that there is no escape if Dalit funds are swallowed," Ashoka said.

He said the BJP and JD(S) had worked together to take the Nagendra resignation issue to its "logical conclusion", adding that the opposition had released 37 documents related to the case.

CM's Response

Speaking to the media at Ravindra Kalakshetra, Shivakumar said Nagendra submitted his resignation after being hurt by "false allegations" levelled by the Opposition and the disruption of Assembly proceedings.(ANI)