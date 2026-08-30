Union Ministers and BJP leaders lauded the 137th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' as a 'source of inspiration'. Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted its role in inspiring youth, while Kapil Mishra noted plans for the PM's 25-year milestone.

BJP Leaders Laud 'Mann Ki Baat' as a Source of Inspiration

Union Ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders across the country hailed the 137th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat', describing it as a "source of inspiration" and a "roadmap for social transformation." Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who listened to the program alongside party workers, emphasised the role of the youth in nation-building. "Listening to 'Mann Ki Baat' provides remarkable inspiration. Young men and women across different parts of the country are driving innovations and engaging in various social service and reform initiatives, which serve as an inspiration to others. The 'Mann Ki Baat' program now offers a new direction to millions of people nationwide; the Prime Minister highlights the extraordinary and unique activities taking place across the country--initiatives that serve the interests of the people and the nation. Campaigns such as de-addiction drives, which inspire society as a whole, are also discussed. My gratitude to the Prime Minister," Chouhan said.

Enthusiasm for PM's Upcoming 25-Year Milestone

In Delhi, BJP leader Kapil Mishra highlighted the upcoming milestone in the Prime Minister's political journey, noting the widespread enthusiasm among the public. "Today, we gathered here to listen to 'Mann Ki Baat,' and there is great enthusiasm among everyone. On the upcoming 7th of October, the Prime Minister will complete 25 years in public office as a head of government--a record in itself--and he also holds the distinction of being the longest-serving elected Prime Minister; naturally, there is a palpable sense of excitement among us all," Mishra said.

He further added, "Just as the 'Seva Sankalp' campaign is conducted, this time too--across the nation--social organisations, citizens, government officials, and people from all walks of life will undertake service activities with great enthusiasm to mark this occasion."

A Platform to Showcase India's Talent

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh remarked that the program has become a platform to showcase India's diverse talent and economic empowerment. "The Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' always serves as a source of guidance and showcases the nation's talent. He highlights how something as simple as a flower can transform a person's daily life and income, and how the daughters of the nation are forging ahead through the Mudra Yojana. He shares wonderful insights about festivals and the country; listening to 'Mann Ki Baat' consistently provides knowledge, direction, and inspiration," Chugh stated.

"Mann Ki Baat" is the flagship monthly radio programme of the Government of India through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi connects with citizens across the nation, sharing inspiring stories, innovative ideas, and people-led initiatives that are driving positive change. (ANI)