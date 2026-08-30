An encounter between police and criminals in Patna's Danapur left one accused injured. The gunfight occurred after police intercepted the criminals on a boat. A large cache of weapons, including a rifle and pistols, was recovered from the accused.

An encounter took place between the police and criminals in the Bihta police station area of Danapur, leaving one accused injured, police said on Sunday.

Police-Criminal Encounter on Boat

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikey Kumar Sharma, the encounter occurred after a police team intercepted the criminals on a boat. "The criminals involved were engaged in illicit activities on a boat. Police intercepted them, leading to a confrontation in which both sides opened fire. One criminal was injured, while one or two police personnel also sustained injuries," SSP Sharma said.

The injured criminal has been identified as Anish Kumar and is currently undergoing treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). The other accused are being interrogated.

During the exchange, 40 rounds were fired by the criminals and 22 by the police, the SSP said.

Large Cache of Weapons Recovered

Highlighting the criminals' past, SSP Sharma added, "They have been involved in previous cases. Last year, an AK-47 was recovered from them. A large quantity of weapons has been recovered this time as well. A significant number of weapons were seized, including one country-made rifle, one country-made carbine, two country-made pistols, one country-made katta, and approximately 25 rounds of ammunition." (ANI)