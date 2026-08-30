Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone for 12 development projects worth ₹101 crore in Lucknow Cantonment, aiming to modernise infrastructure and civic amenities for public welfare.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, laid the foundation stone on Sunday for twelve major development projects valued at approximately ₹101 crore aimed at modernising infrastructure and civic amenities in the Lucknow Cantonment area.

While addressing an event in Lucknow, the Defence Minister detailed the vision behind the undertakings during the ceremony, emphasising that these infrastructure initiatives symbolise a multi-faceted pledge toward public welfare rather than routine construction tasks. "Today, on this historic land of Lucknow, foundation stones for several projects have been laid simultaneously in the Lucknow Cantonment Board. I see the pace and progress of Lucknow in connection with the pace and progress of the entire Uttar Pradesh. The greatest support has come from the illustrious Chief Minister of our Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath ji," he said.

Collaborative Efforts for Regional Progress

The Defence Minsiter further acknowledged the collaborative framework between the state administration and central authorities to accelerate regional progress. He said, "If any of our representatives here went and said that this work should be done in Lucknow, our Chief Minister has extended full support with an open heart and has also reviewed it from time to time. I am happy that the Uttar Pradesh government, the Ministry of Defence, and the industrial world are all working together to move this development work forward."

A Vision Beyond Mere Construction

Emphasising the overarching significance of the newly launched infrastructural initiatives beyond routine construction tasks, he stated, "As far as the issue of the Lucknow Cantonment area is concerned, today is very important for the Lucknow Cantonment area because today we are laying the foundation stone for 12 development projects at a cost of about 101 crore rupees. And I do not see these projects just as a list of construction works; for me, these projects represent our commitment, our dedication to the future of Lucknow Cantonment.

Outlining the core objectives driving these multi-sectoral improvements, he noted, "As far as the issue of a developed India is concerned, a developed India does not mean only large projects and modern buildings. A developed India means when children get good education, when clean water reaches every family's home, when a young person gets an opportunity to play and show their talent, and when a disabled child does not feel that they are behind in society, then I believe this is true development. And I believe that the journey of a developed India should start from big cities and reach every neighbourhood, every settlement, and every family."

Modernising Rules and Bylaws

Elaborating on how the state leadership consistently backs local developmental requirements, he said, "In Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister is doing this work with full diligence and dedication. Times change, cities change, and people's needs also change. Therefore, changes in rules are also necessary. New building bylaws have been implemented in cantonment areas, including Lucknow. Many of you may not be aware of this. Where previously there was a provision for G+2, i.e., three-story buildings, today a provision for Stilt + Ground + 3, i.e., five-story buildings, has been made."

12 Resolutions for a Modern Cantonment

He further emphasised the transformative vision behind the newly launched multi-crore civic package and its focus on future generations. "But these 12 projects are not just 12 projects; I believe these are our 12 resolutions. Resolution for a clean cantonment, resolution for better water to every home, resolution to give better education to children, resolution to give equal opportunities to disabled children, resolution to give a better platform for sports to youth, resolution to provide dignified public facilities to families, resolution to organise traffic parking, and resolution to make a safe, clean, and modern cantonment for the coming generations. And our goal is not just to solve today's problems," Rajnath Singh stated.

Specific Projects and Amenities

Meanwhile, Detailing the specific public amenities and welfare programs integrated into the regional upgrade package, Rajnath Singh in a post on X wrote, "Through these projects, facilities such as a sports complex, a school for children with disabilities, the construction of additional classrooms in two schools, the replacement of old water pipelines along with overhead tanks, and robotic car parking will be developed in Lucknow Cantt. With the support of the Uttar Pradesh government, the Chief Minister Abhyuday Yojana is also being launched at Mangla Devi School, and a city polyclinic at Ekta Bazaar."

The remarks came after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone of 12 development projects in Lucknow Cant, costing ₹101 crore. (ANI)