Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi is set to take charge as the new National President of the BJYM. The ceremony will be held at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, attended by outgoing president Tejasvi Surya and other senior leaders.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Vadodara, Hemang Joshi, will formally take charge as the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at a ceremony to be held at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Monday.

The charge-taking ceremony will mark the beginning of Dr Joshi's tenure as the head of the BJP's youth wing after his appointment to the key organisational post. Several senior BJP leaders, BJYM functionaries and youth leaders from across the country are expected to attend the event. BJP National General Secretary and BJYM national in-charge Sunil Bansal, outgoing BJYM National President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, along with national office bearers and executive members of BJYM, will be present at the ceremony.

Who is Hemang Joshi?

Hemang Joshi, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Vadodara in 2024 at the age of 33, is among the youngest sitting MPs from Gujarat. His political journey began during his student years at The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, where he was associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He later took up various organisational responsibilities and worked at the grassroots level before becoming the Gujarat BJYM President. His experience in student politics, youth organisation and parliamentary work is expected to guide his new role at the national level.

Academic Profile

Joshi completed his Bachelor's degree in Physiotherapy in 2015 and Master's in Human Resource Management in 2016 from The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. He has also pursued doctoral research focusing on leadership and organisational development.

Strengthening BJP's Youth Outreach

The ceremony will bring together current and former BJYM office bearers, including state presidents, general secretaries and former functionaries from different states. The event is expected to highlight the organisation's focus on continuity and strengthening youth participation in nation-building.

Joshi's appointment comes as the BJP seeks to further expand its connection with young voters and strengthen its youth outreach initiatives across the country. His experience as a young parliamentarian and organisational leader in Gujarat is expected to shape the functioning and future programmes of BJYM under his leadership. (ANI)