The prize distribution for the 27th National Youth Parliament Competition for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas will be held in New Delhi. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will present the awards. The winning school from Ukhrul, Manipur will also perform.

The Prize Distribution Function of the 27th National Youth Parliament Competition, 2025-26 for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas will be held on Thursday from 3 PM onwards at GMC Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament House Complex in New Delhi.

According to a release from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will preside over the function and distribute the prizes to the prize-winning students and Vidyalayas for their meritorious performance in the Competition. On this occasion, the students of “PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Ukhrul-1, Manipur (Shillong Region)” which stood first in the 27th National Youth Parliament Competition, 2025-26 for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, will present a repeat performance of " Youth Parliament Sitting” during the Prize Distribution Function.

Competition Background

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has been organising Youth Parliament Competitions in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for the past 30 years. Under the scheme of the National Youth Parliament Competition for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, the 27th Competition in the series was organised during 2025-26 among 100 Vidyalayas spread over 8 regions of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, all over India.

Fostering Democratic Values

The Youth Parliament programme of the Ministry aims at inculcating among the young generations the spirit of self-discipline, tolerance of diverse opinions, righteous expression of views, and other virtues of a democratic way of life. Besides, the programme also acquaints the students with the practices and procedures of Parliament, techniques of discussion and debate and develops in them the self-confidence, quality of leadership, and the art and skill of effective oratory, the release said.

The Running Parliamentary Shield and Trophy for standing first in the Competition will be awarded to “PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Ukhrul-1, Manipur (Shillong Region)”. (ANI)