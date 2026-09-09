BRS working president KT Rama Rao slammed the Congress govt for suspending over 20 MLAs and alleged attacks on women legislators. He met the Governor and warned of approaching the NHRC and NCW if an investigation is not conducted into the matter.

KTR slams Congress govt over MLA suspensions, alleged attacks

Following his meeting with the Telangana Governor, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday lambasted the Congress government for suspending over 20 party MLAs and stopping the party leaders at the Assembly gate during a protest.

Addressing a press conference, KT Rama Rao alleged that BRS’ women legislators were attacked. He also reiterated the party’s allegations of an attack on the Leader of Opposition, K Chandrashekhar Rao’s residence. He said that the Governor has assured them of an investigation into the alleged attacks against BRS leaders. KTR also warned of approaching the National Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Women in Delhi.

He said, “What was our crime? We merely tried to seek justice for the people of Telangana. Even after 1,000 days, the Congress government failed to fulfil promises that were supposed to be met within 100 days; we simply attempted to raise questions about this. We were stopped on the streets, and our women legislators were attacked. We will not let the matter rest here. We submitted a representation—backed by evidence—to the Governor, who assured us that he would summon the DGP and conduct a thorough investigation. We hope to receive justice. If we do not, we will take the matter to Delhi, to the National Human Rights Commission and National Commission for Women.”

'Apologised to Speaker, but still suspended'

“The attack on former CM and LoP KCR’s house by Congress goons and the police escorted them with red carpets; we told this to the governor. Our leaders did not insult the Speaker. Even then, if the Speaker feels so, we apologise. Harish Rao apologised in the House, and Tata Madhu also apologised, but they were suspended. When we were questioning them, we were suspended today. We will not remain silent and will keep questioning,” he added. KTR also invoked poet Akbar Allahabadi’s couplet: “Ham aah bhī karte hain to ho jaate hain badnaam, Vo qatl bhi karte hain to charcha nahin hoti” (I do suffer slander when I merely sigh; he gets away with murder, no mention of it nigh).

20 BRS MLAs suspended from Assembly

Earlier today, Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar suspended over 20 BRS MLAs for the remainder of the Monsoon Session for allegedly disrupting the House and raising slogans. Suspended leaders include, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, deputy leader in the House T Harish Rao along with MLAs Anil Jadhav, G Jagdish Reddy, Kaushik Reddy, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Kova Lakshmi, Manik Rao, Chinta Prabhakar, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Prashanth Reddy, Marri Rajshekhar Reddy, Palla Rajeshwari Reddy, P Sabita Indira Reddy, Kalvakuntla Sanjay, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, D Sudheer Reddy, Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Kaleru Venkatesh, Vijeyudu and KP Vivekananda.

The suspension came amid a ruckus when the BRS demanded discussion on the adjournment motion by KTR. He had moved an adjournment motion in the Legislative Assembly seeking an immediate discussion on the alleged deterioration in the law and order situation in the state, including alleged threats against the Leader of the Opposition, K Chandrashekar Rao.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, MLC Thatha Madhusudan alias Tata Madhu was arrested by Saifabad Police in connection with a case registered over alleged derogatory and abusive remarks against Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. (ANI)