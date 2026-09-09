CM Yogi Adityanath said Anganwadi centres and schools are key to building a self-reliant India. Speaking at the National Nutrition Month launch in Varanasi, he highlighted the renovation of 70,000 centres in UP since 2017 and its national importance.

Anganwadis to be foundation of self-reliant India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Anganwadi centres and Basic Education Council schools would become the primary centres for building a self-reliant and developed India, asserting that the foundation of the country’s future begins in villages and streets.

Addressing the launch of the 9th National Nutrition Month in Varanasi, Yogi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initiated steps in 2014 to strengthen the foundation of the country’s future, based on a model adopted in 2001 when Modi was the Gujarat Chief Minister. “The vision envisioned by Prime Minister Modi in 2001 is being implemented across the country today,” Yogi said.

Improvements in UP's Anganwadi Centres

Speaking about Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister said that before 2017, Anganwadi centres were dilapidated. He said that in the last nine and a half years, more than 70,000 Anganwadi centres had been renovated. Yogi said priority had been given to Anganwadi centres in budgetary allocations under the State and Central Finance Commissions. He added that Bal Vatikas were now operating at the centres, where children learn alphabets and numbers through play.

Recalling the condition of Anganwadi centres before 2017, Yogi said many centres lacked drinking water, toilets and hot cooked food, while Anganwadi workers faced difficulties over delayed honorariums. He also alleged that an investigation was ordered after it was found in 2017 that a liquor mafia was supplying recipes to Anganwadi centres in Uttar Pradesh, and the quality of the supplies was examined.

Collective Responsibility for Nutrition

Yogi said the theme of this year’s National Nutrition Month, “My Anganwadi, My Responsibility!”, should not be viewed as the government’s responsibility alone, but as the responsibility of every Anganwadi worker, Gram Panchayat and citizen. He said the strength of any country lies in its youth and that the future of the youth is determined by their childhood.

“A healthy mother and a healthy child” form the foundation of a healthy student and youth, Yogi said, adding that physically and mentally healthy youth would move forward with positive feelings and contribute to giving the right direction to the nation’s future.

Along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi and Baby Rani Maurya were participating in the 9th National Nutrition Month programme at the Rudraksh Convention Centre in Varanasi. (ANI)