    SHOCKING! Uttarakhand man murders wife with 'snake venom' to claim Rs 25 lakh insurance

    In Jaspur, Udham Singh Nagar, Shubham Chaudhary is accused of murdering his wife, Saloni, using snake venom to claim a Rs 25 lakh insurance payout. The police have charged Shubham, his parents, and another person with murder following evidence from the post-mortem report.

    Uttarakhand man accused of murdering wife with Snake venom for Rs 25 lakh insurance payout vkp
    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 2:36 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 23, 2024, 2:39 PM IST

    In a shocking development from the Jaspur area of Udham Singh Nagar, a man has been accused of murdering his wife using snake venom to claim a Rs 25 lakh insurance payout. The police have charged Shubham Chaudhary, his parents, and another person with murder under BNS Section 103(1) in connection with the death of Saloni Chaudhary.

    Saloni’s brother, Ajit Singh from Kukar Jhundi village in Moradabad district, Uttar Pradesh, complained with the Jaspur police, accusing Shubham of his sister's murder. Singh alleged that Shubham had subjected Saloni to escalating mental and physical abuse over the years. Saloni had reportedly sought a divorce four years ago due to Shubham’s extramarital affair, but despite several attempts to resolve the issue through local panchayats, Shubham’s behaviour remained unchanged.

    One-year-old bites snake to death in Bihar's Gaya, leaves doctors and family stunned

    Singh claimed that Shubham killed Saloni on August 11, just weeks after taking out a Rs 25 lakh insurance policy in her name on July 15. According to Singh, Shubham named himself as the beneficiary and paid a Rs 2 lakh premium for the policy, reported TOI.

    How to prevent snakes from entering your house during monsoons?

    Harendra Chaudhary, SHO of the Jaspur police station, explained, "We first classified the case as a suspicious death. But, after the post-mortem report indicated that Saloni died from snake venom, we escalated it to a murder investigation. We are now conducting an in-depth inquiry and have sent Saloni's viscera for additional analysis to collect more evidence against Shubham."

    This case bears similarities to an incident from Haldwani last year, where a woman was accused of hiring a snake charmer to kill her lover with a snake bite.

