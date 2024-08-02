How to prevent snakes from entering your house during monsoons?

Lifestyle
Avoid ideal conditions for snakes in your house and yard.
Take special caution to cover holes and burrows in and around your house.
Snakes prefer to take shelter under pile of timber logs, dry leaves and places where rocks and rooftiles are stacked.
Make it a practice to check and clean drains around your residence and ensure it is properly sealed off.
Snakes prefer to slither and curl inside shoes and vehicles. So, take a moment to check for possible reptiles before wearing your shoes.