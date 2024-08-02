Lifestyle

How to prevent snakes from entering your house during monsoons?

Image credits: Getty

Venomous snakes

Avoid ideal conditions for snakes in your house and yard.

Image credits: Getty

Holes, burrows

Take special caution to cover holes and burrows in and around your house.

Image credits: Getty

Timber logs, rooftiles, rocks, coconut leaves

Snakes prefer to take shelter under pile of timber logs, dry leaves and places where rocks and rooftiles are stacked.

Image credits: social media

Regularly clean drains

Make it a practice to check and clean drains around your residence and ensure it is properly sealed off.

Image credits: Wikipedia

Check before you wear

Snakes prefer to slither and curl inside shoes and vehicles. So, take a moment to check for possible reptiles before wearing your shoes.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One