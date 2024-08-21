Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    One-year-old bites snake to death in Bihar's Gaya, leaves doctors and family stunned

    His mother explained that the child bit the reptile, which led to its death. The family, alarmed by the sight of the dead snake near the boy, rushed him to the local community health center for immediate medical attention.

    In a bizarre incident from Bihar's Gaya district, a one-year-old boy bit a snake to death after mistaking it for a toy while playing on his terrace. The child, who is now out of danger, has left both his family and the medical staff in shock. According to reports, the toddler spotted the snake and picked it up, believing it to be a toy.

    His mother explained that the child bit the reptile, which led to its death. The family, alarmed by the sight of the dead snake near the boy, rushed him to the local community health center for immediate medical attention.

    A viral video of the incident shows the little boy being carried by a woman, while a man attempts to gently pry open the child's mouth. The man holds up a phone displaying a photo of the snake, which appears to have a portion of its body crushed from the bite.

    Upon examination, the health center staff confirmed that the child was physically unharmed. They explained that the snake was non-venomous and commonly seen during the monsoon season, reassuring the family that there was no need for further concern.

    This unusual event comes just over a month after another strange incident in Bihar, where a man in Rajauli bit a snake to death after being bitten by the reptile while he was asleep. Believing in a local myth that biting a snake back could reverse the venom's effects, the man killed the snake but required medical treatment to survive.

