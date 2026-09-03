Uttarakhand’s Bajpur administration has sealed five madrasas following inspections related to recognition and prescribed standards. Authorities say inspections of other educational institutions will continue.

The government of Uttarakhand has been inspecting educational institutions in order to see that they are functioning within the set rules, recognition requirements, and standards. In the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the government has said that it will not allow any institution to continue operations without obtaining necessary approvals and adhering to standards.

In connection with this effort, the administration in the Bajpur area in Udham Singh Nagar district has sealed five more madrasas. After the inspection and verification of all the necessary issues, all the five institutions were sealed.

Five Madrasas Sealed in Bajpur

The five madrasas facing sealing orders include Madrasa Gulshan Islam in Kanora-Bajpur, Madrasa Jamia Hanakia Raza-ul-Uloom in Chakarpur, Madrasa Jamia Fatima Zehra in Jagannathpur-Bajpur, Madrasa Moinul Uloom in Mohalla Gandhinagar, Kelakhera, and Madrasa Hujjatul Islam on Gumsani Road, Bajpur.

The administration looked into the issues relating to the recognition and compliance with the rules and standards of all the madrasas.

Inspection Drive by Administration Continues

The administration has been carrying out inspections of educational institutions in the Bajpur region. For those institutions where there are any inadequacies in recognition or standard requirements, actions will be carried out based on the results of the inspections.

The sealing off of these five madrasas is part of this broader process of inspections. The administration has in the past also taken action against educational institutions in this region which did not adhere to the relevant standards or rules.

Focus on Recognition and Safety Compliance

The government has noted that all educational institutions are supposed to be registered or recognized as per requirements prior to operations. Educational institutions are also supposed to meet the relevant requirements relating to buildings, safety, and others.

The objective of this process is to make sure that students have a safe and well-organized learning environment.

More Institutions May Face Checks

The inspection campaign in Bajpur is continuing, with other educational institutions also being examined. Authorities have indicated that further action could follow if inspections establish violations of applicable provisions.

The administration has stressed that decisions will be based on inspection findings and available facts.

CM Dhami’s Message on Equal Rules

The government’s position is that applicable laws and regulations must be followed by all educational institutions. No institution is considered above the rules, and compliance with recognition, registration, safety and other prescribed requirements remains essential.

The latest action in Bajpur signals that inspections will continue as the state seeks to make its education system more transparent, organised and compliant with established norms.