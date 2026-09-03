ICMR-NIN is studying Uttarakhand’s traditional grains including mandua, jhangora, chaulai and koda, while researchers also examine ragi and discuss childhood nutrition and healthy eating habits.

The nutritious qualities of the traditional grains grown in the hills of Uttarakhand for ages have recently come to the focus of nutritionists at ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN). Mandua, Jhangora, Chaulai and Koda are some of the grains from the state which are currently being researched at ICMR-NIN.

The development became known during the second day of a press tour in Hyderabad arranged by PIB Dehradun, wherein a team of 15 journalists from Uttarakhand visited ICMR-NIN to learn about the activities of the institute in the field of nutrition research and public health.

Research on Mandua, Jhangora, Chaulai and Koda

According to Dr Bharati Kulkarni, the director of ICMR-NIN, research is being done on various traditional crops and grains from Uttarakhand in order to understand the nutritional qualities of these crops in a scientific manner.

The director also elaborated on research related to ragi or finger millet wherein clinical and analytical research is being done to know its relationship with anaemia.

Developing Healthy Food Consumption Patterns from Childhood

Dr. Kulkarni emphasized that it is important for healthy food consumption patterns to be cultivated during the early phases of childhood. In relation to dietary recommendations, she specifically mentioned the importance of the avoidance of added sugar consumption in the diets of children below two years old.

She also cited the double burden of malnutrition in the nation. Undernutrition and nutrient deficiencies continue to be problems, but the prevalence of overweight and obesity in children and young people has become another cause for worry.

Sufficiency of Food Alone Cannot Lead to Nutritional Sufficiency

ICMR-NIN mentions that although sufficient food availability may be a sign that people are properly nourished, there are still other factors that must also be considered when talking about nutritional security. These include diet diversification and healthier food consumption practices.

During a technical session, Dr. Subba Rao, a scientist-G at ICMR-NIN, discussed the role of the media in bridging the gap between scientific information and dietary practices.

Media Delegation Visits ICMR-NIN Laboratories

The media delegates from Uttarakhand also visited laboratories at ICMR-NIN, where they got an insight into ongoing research in the fields of food analysis and lipid chemistry.

As part of the cultural programme during the press tour, the delegates also visited the Salar Jung Museum of Hyderabad.