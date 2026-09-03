Small glacial lakes spotted in the Gangotri Glacier region have drawn attention after media reports raised concerns. The Wadia Institute says most are temporary and contain relatively limited amounts of water.

Reports regarding the emergence of a number of small glacial lakes around the Gangotri Glacier area had created questions regarding their potential danger. Following the reports, the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) had asked for scientific information in order to evaluate the current situation regarding the nature of these water bodies.

The USDMA had contacted the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology located in Dehradun for a review of the Gangotri Glacier along with the associated dangers posed by the recently observed lakes.

Wadia Institute Reviews Gangotri Glacier Area

The Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology reviewed the situation using satellite images along with geographical and hydrological details related to the area of the Gangotri Glacier.

Based on the assessment conducted by the institute, most of the observed small glacial lakes are temporary in nature. In addition, the water content of these lakes is also said to be relatively less.

This assessment gives scientific perspective to the reports that had created concern regarding the water bodies.

How Do Small Lakes Emerge on Gangotri Glacier?

Researchers state that it is possible for such water bodies to emerge due to the presence of shallow depressions formed by melted ice in the glacier surface, enabling water accumulation.

This kind of lakes differs from water reservoirs as they may vary greatly in size and water levels based on the condition of the glacier.

Such variables as temperature, speed of the ice melting, precipitation, as well as changes in the surface of the glacier, can affect the quantity of water that has accumulated.

Why Can Such Glacial Lakes Disappear?

Formation of such lakes is not necessarily permanent as they can disappear once accumulated water is drained away, or the glacier ice freezes again and changes in the glacier surface occur.

Consequently, the number, size and water quantity of such lakes may vary over time.

Scientific Monitoring Is Still Essential

According to the latest findings by the Wadia Institute, most of the small lakes in the Gangotri Glacier region that have been observed at present are temporary lakes and do not have much water.

It is necessary for such an assessment to be conducted due to the claims made in the media regarding their hazardous nature. Scientific monitoring will enable authorities to identify any changes occurring in the glacier environment.