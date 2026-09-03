Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu praised the release of Godavari waters to North Andhra via the Veligonda Project, calling it the start of a 'golden age' for the state. He thanked CM Chandrababu Naidu for fulfilling a decades-long dream.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday hailed the release of Godavari waters to the North Andhra region through the Veligonda Project, calling it the fruition of decades-long dreams and a golden age for the state.

In a video on X, Naidu said, "Dreams of decades.. A moment comes to fruition. On this auspicious occasion when the waters of the Godavari reach the lands of North Andhra through the Veligonda Project, I extend my best wishes to all the people of Andhra Pradesh. This is truly a golden age for the state. One Veligonda, one Bhogapuram, one Amaravati...and many more... Seeing such seemingly impossible endeavours unfolding right before our eyes is a source of immense joy."

He added, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu Garu, who has stood resolute like a banyan tree in this Bhagiratha-like effort. And advance congratulations for the wonders yet to come in the future."

Farmers expressed their happiness over the arrival of Godavari waters in North Andhra and thanked the Chief Minister.

Project Scope and Impact

The government has planned to provide irrigation water to 2.87 lakh acres and drinking water to 9.23 lakh people in East Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema and Anakapalli districts through the water released into the Left Canal.

Siphons and aqueducts have been constructed across the Tandava, Varaha and Sarada rivers as well as the Yeleru Canal.

The government has so far spent Rs. 4,192 crore on the Left Canal.

The Water Resources Department has planned to use the Godavari water brought through the Left Canal to fill the Yeleru Canal near Anakapalli as well as 110 tanks in the district.

With the arrival of Godavari waters, 1.48 lakh acres under the Pushkara ayacut, 80,000 acres under Yeleru, 12,000 acres under Pampa, and 46,620 acres under the Tandava, Varaha and Mamidigedda ayacuts will receive assured water, thereby stabilising their irrigation.

Water Diversion for Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli

Officials informed the Chief Minister that 23.44 TMC of water has been planned for diversion to meet industrial, drinking and irrigation requirements in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

(ANI)