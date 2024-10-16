Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's firm stance leaves rioters on the run in Bahraich; normalcy restored

The Bahraich incident was swiftly brought under control within hours, due to the prompt actions and real-time monitoring by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Following his zero-tolerance policy, senior officials were dispatched to the scene, successfully preventing a conspiracy to disrupt peace in the city. By Monday, normalcy had been restored in Bahraich.

The Bahraich incident was brought under control within hours, thanks to the strict measures and real-time monitoring by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Acting under CM Yogi’s zero-tolerance policy, senior officials were immediately dispatched to ground zero, successfully thwarting a conspiracy aimed at disturbing peace in the city. By Monday, the situation in Bahraich was under control, and normalcy had been restored.

Meanwhile, multiple police teams, in coordination with the district administration, are conducting continuous raids to apprehend the miscreants. The affected areas have been divided into zones, with barriers set up to monitor movement. Additionally, UP Police is actively keeping an eye on social media activity. It’s worth noting that due to CM Yogi's riot prevention policy, Uttar Pradesh has not witnessed a single riot in the last seven and a half years.

Taking cognizance of the Bahraich incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath swiftly dispatched senior officials to ground zero to bring the situation under control. Following CM Yogi's directive, ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash, Home Secretary Sanjeev Gupta, ADG Zone Gorakhpur, IG Range, DIG, and Divisional Commissioner Devipatan Shashi Bhushan Sushil arrived at the scene and successfully managed the situation.

Once the situation was stabilized, efforts to locate and apprehend the miscreants were intensified.

Divisional Commissioner Devipatan Shashi Bhushan Sushil stated that peace and order are being upheld throughout the city. He noted that the areas impacted by the incident have been divided into nine sectors, with activities being monitored closely.

“Police and district administration officials are deployed in two shifts across all sectors, continuously patrolling the areas and assessing the situation. Additionally, nine barriers have been established in the affected zones to check and question individuals entering and exiting these areas,” he informed.

Bahraich DM Monica Rani said that local leaders such as Pradhan, Kotedar, Lekhpal, and Secretary have been assigned to strengthen communication with residents in the affected areas. They are actively engaging with villagers, gathering information about their concerns and the incident.

She also mentioned that a control room has been established to assist residents, providing relief kits to families impacted by the incident. Additionally, a revenue team is conducting a survey to assess the damage, ensuring that the administration provides all possible support. Cleaning efforts are also underway in the affected areas.

ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash stated that efforts are underway to apprehend the miscreants involved in the incident. He revealed that an additional intelligence team had been deployed to investigate the backgrounds of the suspects. Concurrently, information about the miscreants’ past cases is being collected, along with an assessment of their previous track records.

Forces are being continuously deployed throughout the affected areas and the entire city. Furthermore, some suspects are under surveillance by a special team. The ADG also mentioned that additional senior officers are conducting sector-wise patrols in Bahraich.

Bahraich SP Vrinda Shukla reported that 52 miscreants have been jailed so far, with 26 individuals apprehended on both Monday and Tuesday. She noted that senior officials are actively involved in continuous patrolling of sensitive areas. Additionally, two more FIRs have been registered in connection with the case, and police teams are conducting raids based on video footage to capture the miscreants.

The SP emphasized that peace and order are being maintained throughout the city, with normal activities resuming as usual. She added that anti-social elements are being monitored via social media to ensure stability and security.

