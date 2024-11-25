'Nobody is resigning...' Prakash Javadekar denies reports of K Surendran’s resignation as Kerala BJP chief

Following BJP's defeat in the Palakkad by-election, calls for state president K. Surendran's resignation were dismissed by the national leadership. BJP spokesperson Prakash Javadekar stated that no resignations are being sought and expressed confidence that current issues will be resolved.

First Published Nov 25, 2024, 12:07 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

New Delhi: In the wake of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) defeat in the Palakkad by-election, calls for state president K. Surendran's resignation have been dismissed by the national leadership. BJP spokesperson Prakash Javadekar stated on social media that no one is resigning and the party has not asked anyone to step down. He expressed confidence that the current issues will be resolved. Javadekar also criticized the spread of rumours, attributing them to the LDF and UDF.

Taking to X, Javadekar said " BJP has given good fight in recently concluded by elections in Kerala and got a massive mandate in Maharashtra. We will win Palakkad and many more assembly seats in 2026. We are here to make a difference in Kerala politics. People are looking up to BJP."

He added, "More than 15,00,000 voters have become voluntarily members of BJP, by giving missed call and full information. Our membership drive will continue vigorously. Anybody can become member of BJP by giving missed call to 8800002024. LDF and UDF are spreading rumours. Nobody is resigning neither party has sought anybody’s resignation. I think this will settle the matter."

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Surendran expressed his willingness to step down, following the party's defeat in the recent Palakkad byelection. However, Surendran's faction claims that the national leadership has instructed him not to resign.

K. Surendran, who has led the BJP in Kerala since 2020, is facing mounting pressure after a series of electoral defeats. Despite his leadership, the BJP has struggled to gain substantial ground in the state, and the recent bypoll results have fueled demands for a change in leadership.

