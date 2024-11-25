One Night stand: Modern relationships change in USA, Australia, Norway

Weird News
Free physical relationships are on the rise
Relationships with different partners after marriage are becoming acceptable
Extramarital affairs are becoming common in high society
One-night stands have become commonplace in many countries
One-night stands are becoming common in the US, Australia, and Norway
The US leads in one-night stand encounters
Reports indicate 68% of men/women engage with different partners
One-night stands are not frowned upon in Australia and Norway
One-night stands are primarily for physical satisfaction
There's no room for emotions in one-night stands