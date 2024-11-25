AI Plays Palantir, Salesforce Get Price Target Hikes, Snowflake, Elastic Upgraded But Retail Mood Subdued

The AI software stocks have now joined in the “AI Party” following Nvidia and hyperscalers

AI Plays Palantir, Salesforce Get Price Target Hikes, Snowflake, Elastic Upgraded But Retail Mood Subdued
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 1:00 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

A few artificial intelligence-levered companies evinced enough confidence in a Wedbush analyst that he either upgraded or increased his price targets for their shares. Retail sentiment toward these stocks, however, remained muted.

Biggest Tech Transformation: AI marks the biggest tech transformation in over 40 years and it is now time for the broader tech sector to get in on the "AI party" following Nvidia Corp. ($NVDA) and hyperscalers such as Microsoft Corp. ($MSFT) and Alphabet, Inc. ($GOOGL) ($GOOG), said Daniel Ives in a note published on Sunday.

"The AI Software era is now here in our view," said the analyst.

To reflect his bullish view, Ives made adjustments to his models for Snowflake, Inc. ($SNOW), Elastic N.V. ($ESTC), Palantir Technologies, Inc. ($PLTR) and Salesforce, Inc. ($CRM).

Snowflake: Ives upgraded Snowflake shares from "Neutral" to "Outperform," with a $190 price target. The "optimization" phase has ended as sequential revenue growth continues to improve, the analyst said. 

"Snowflake is in the sweet spot to benefit from AI use cases over the next 12 to 18 months," Ives said. 

Snowflake recently reported a double beat for the third quarter and upped its revenue guidance for the year.

snow-sentiment.png  SNOW sentiment and message volume November 25, 2024, premarket as of 1:35 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Following the nearly 30% post-earnings run-up in the stock, retail sentiment took a high. On the Stocktwits platform, users harbored a ‘neutral’ sentiment (47/100) toward Snowflake stock.

Elastic: Shares of Elastic climbed nearly 15% on Friday, reacting to the AI search company’s second-quarter results. Upgrading the stock to Outperform with a $135 price target, Ives said, "This is the right time at the right place for Elastic."

The company is looking to consolidate spend from legacy vendors to next-gen migration, while also accelerating its express migration platform, the analyst said.

On Stocktwits, the mood toward Elastic stock was ‘neutral,’ (49/100) with message volume remaining ‘neutral.’

ESTC-SENTIMENT.png  ESTC sentiment and message volume November 25, 2024, premarket as of 1:35 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Palantir: Ives hiked Palantir’s stock price target from $57 to $75, attributing the action to his increased confidence in the game-changing AIP strategy. "The Messi of AI growth story will see unprecedented demand as more enterprises realize the value of PLTR’s entire product suite with more AI use cases," he said.

Wedbush has an "Outperform" rating on Palantir stock.

PLTR-SENTIMENT.png  PLTR sentiment and message volume November 25, 2024, premarket as of 1:35 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment toward the stock is 'bullish' (60/100), although message volume remained 'low.'

Salesforce: Citing positive customer feedback, Wedbush hiked its price target for Salesforce stock from $325 to $375. The firm has an "Outperform" rating for the stock. 

The company is “advancing into its next wave of growth and capitalizing on the transformational demand for AI solutions,” said Ives.

Salesforce is due to report its fiscal year 2025 third-quarter results after the market closes on Dec. 3. Analysts, on average, expect the customer relationship management software provider to report earnings per share of $2.44, up from $2.11 earned a year ago, and revenue of $9.35 billion, up from the year-ago’s $8.72 billion.

crm-sentiment.png CRM sentiment and message volume November 25, 2024, premarket as of 1:35 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail is mostly sidelined on the stock, with the mood "neutral" (/46100), with “low” message volume.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

10 Most Viewed Symbols On Stocktwits Last Week-Amid-Market-Rebound

10 Most Viewed Symbols On Stocktwits Last Week-Amid-Market-Rebound

Zoom Video’s Q3 Results In Spotlight Following Stock’s Stellar Run: Retail Upbeat

Zoom Video’s Q3 Results In Spotlight Following Stock’s Stellar Run: Retail Upbeat

Agilent To Report Q4 Results Monday: Retail Sentiment Downbeat

Agilent To Report Q4 Results Monday: Retail Sentiment Downbeat

Bath & Body Works Analyst Cautious Ahead Of Q3 Print: Retail Sentiment Deflates

Bath & Body Works Analyst Cautious Ahead Of Q3 Print: Retail Sentiment Deflates

GeoVax, SIGA Jump After WHO Extends Mpox Public Emergency Status: Here’s What Retail Thinks

GeoVax, SIGA Jump After WHO Extends Mpox Public Emergency Status: Here’s What Retail Thinks

Recent Stories

Lucky Baskhar OTT Release: Netflix or Prime Video? When and where to watch the Dulquer Salmaan's HIT film RBA

Lucky Baskhar OTT Release: Netflix or Prime Video? When and where to watch the Dulquer Salmaan's HIT film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora: 5 Indian celebs blamed for their divorces

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora: 5 Indian celebs blamed for their divorces

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH) shk

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH)

ISRO to develop Made in India car sensors, says chief S Somanath vkp

ISRO to develop Made in India car sensors, says chief S Somanath

India Perth triumph: How Bumrah's mastery, Jaiswal show, Virat Kohli's record ton & more stunned Australia snt

India's Perth triumph: How Bumrah's mastery, Jaiswal show, Virat Kohli's record ton & more stunned Australia

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon