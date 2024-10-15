CM Yogi Adityanath govt to fast-track rejuvenation of 24 industrial areas across UP

According to the action plan, UPSIDA will implement various infrastructural improvements, including road construction using Full Depth Reclamation (FDR) technology in Agra, Mathura, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mau, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Rae Bareli.

In its mission to transform Uttar Pradesh into ‘Udyam Pradesh,’ the Yogi government is prioritizing the construction and development of industrial infrastructure across the state. As part of this initiative, the government is working on the comprehensive rejuvenation of 24 industrial areas across the state.

In line with CM Yogi Adityanath's vision, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has been tasked with overseeing these projects.

According to the action plan, UPSIDA will implement various infrastructural improvements, including road construction using Full Depth Reclamation (FDR) technology in Agra, Mathura, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mau, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Rae Bareli.

These initiatives will also encompass the development of essential facilities such as street lighting, CCTV, telephone stations, sub-stations, street furniture, boundary walls, and entry gates.

The development efforts will span over 4,025 acres in various industrial areas. To facilitate this work, UPSIDA has commenced the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR), which will guide the phased implementation of the proposed construction and development activities.

In line with CM Yogi Adityanath's vision, the 24 industrial areas designated for various types of infrastructure upgrades, including road construction, have been categorized into six packages.

*Package 1* includes Agra's EPIP Nagar, Foundry Nagar, and Sikandara (Site A, B, C), as well as Mathura Site A. The respective areas for these locations are 105.45 acres, 183.28 acres, 50.70 acres, 17.79 acres, 183.31 acres, and 348.87 acres, respectively.

*Package 2* consists of JP Nagar Gajraula (1 and 2) and the Parsakheda industrial area in Bareilly, with areas measuring 423.58 acres and 273.34 acres, respectively.

*Package 3* includes Meerut's Sports Goods Complex, Site 2 Loni Road, Site 3, Loni Industrial Area Meerut Road, and Udyog Kunj Dasna, covering areas of 2.32 acres, 307 acres, 350.95 acres, 12.50 acres, 115.20 acres, and 58.06 acres, respectively.

*Package 4* focuses on the industrial areas in Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Mau, with development planned for areas of 50.20 acres, 234.58 acres, and 103.61 acres, respectively.

Package 5 includes completion of development of industrial areas in Panki (Site 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5) and Chakeri in Kanpur. The respective areas for these sites are 240.60 acres, 112.50 acres, 211.60 acres, 27.40 acres, 147.64 acres, and 114.30 acres.

Package 6 focuses on industrial areas located in Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow, covering an area of 87.59 acres, as well as Site 1 and Site 2 in Rae Bareli, which span 42.99 acres and 220 acres, respectively.

31 types of development and upgradation works will be completed

- In line with CM Yogi Adityanath's vision, once all the development and upgrade works outlined in the action plan are completed, they will be handed over to the respective municipal corporations and municipalities.

- A detailed project report is being prepared to facilitate this handover, ensuring a phased action plan is developed to complete the identified tasks. This process will involve comprehensive surveys and site analyses.

- The current action plan aims to complete a total of 31 types of development and upgrade works across all identified industrial areas.

- These works include road construction (incorporating lane markings, street furniture, cat's eyes, and curb stone painting) using Full Depth Reclamation (FDR) technology, in accordance with Public Works Department standards and UPSIDA's requirements. Additionally, external and internal drainage systems, water supply infrastructure, and construction of Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) and Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) will be undertaken.

- Other planned developments include constructing flatted factories, paved footpaths, entryways, truck parking terminals, bus shelters, dormitories, fire station upgrades, and police outpost enhancements, along with the establishment of a Common Facility Center (CFC) building, urinals, EV charging stations, smart vehicle parking, and an integrated command and control center.

- Furthermore, the project will also encompass façade lighting, installation of underground utility lines, video conferencing systems, administrative block development, high mast and decorative pole installation, CCTV camera setup and command centers, pollution monitoring systems, public addressing systems, and traffic light installations.

