Bahraich on the boil: Tensions surge after man dies during Durga idol immersion, police use tear gas (WATCH)

A protest in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich has escalated into violence, leading to the deployment of tear gas and a police lathi charge following the death of a 22-year-old man during a Durga idol immersion. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, igniting communal tensions in the Mahasi's Maharajganj area.

The unrest erupted on Sunday when a Durga idol immersion procession passed through Mansoor village. Disagreements arose over loud music played from loudspeakers, reportedly aggravating tensions among local residents.

Amid the festivities, gunfire rang out from a house that doubles as a shop, resulting in the fatal shooting of Ram Gopal Mishra, who was participating in the procession. Witnesses reported that he was struck by a bullet, and despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

In the aftermath, police have acted swiftly, booking a man identified as Salman, who is alleged to have fired the shots from his residence. Superintendent of Police (SP) Vrinda Shukla confirmed that around 30 individuals have been detained in connection with the incident, and additional efforts are underway to restore order in the affected areas. "All anarchist elements will be identified," she stated, vowing stringent action against those involved.

The communal violence has led to injuries for several others, primarily from stone pelting during the chaos that followed the gunfire. The situation has forced local authorities to cancel similar idol immersion processions in nearby towns, including Fakharpur, as a precautionary measure.

In response to the escalating unrest, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the violence, calling for immediate action to ensure peaceful idol immersions. He directed the administration to engage with religious organizations to facilitate timely rituals and ordered the deployment of police personnel at immersion sites to prevent further incidents.

The heavy police presence in Bahraich is a clear indication of the authorities' efforts to maintain peace. As the community grapples with the aftermath of this tragic event, residents remain on edge, anxious about the potential for further unrest.

