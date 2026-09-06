Addressing the SSUHS convocation in Guwahati, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan urged healthcare graduates to serve humanity with compassion and ethics. He praised Assam's healthcare advancements, including new medical colleges and AIIMS Guwahati.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday urged graduating healthcare professionals to uphold compassion, ethics and scientific excellence and dedicate their knowledge and skills to the service of humanity while addressing the convocation ceremony of Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS), Guwahati, according to the Vice President’s Secretariat. He also presented the Dr John Berry White Award for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025.

VP Lauds SSUHS's Role

Addressing the convocation, the Vice President said that the University, named after Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva, has emerged as an important institution for health sciences education, research and public health. He appreciated its efforts to promote medical knowledge in local languages, including the publication of an Anglo-Assamese Dictionary of Medical Science and medical textbooks in Assamese.

India’s Healthcare Transformation

The Vice President highlighted the transformation of India’s healthcare sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat. He noted that more than 44 crore Ayushman cards have been issued and recalled that the scheme has helped poor and middle-class families save an estimated Rs two lakh crore in medical expenses.

Assam's Healthcare Progress

Highlighting Assam’s healthcare progress, Radhakrishnan said that the number of medical colleges in the State has more than doubled from seven in 2021 to 15, with another nine under construction. He also highlighted AIIMS Guwahati, the first AIIMS in the Northeast, and Assam’s three-tier cancer-care network, including the State’s first Proton Beam Therapy Centre.

The Vice President congratulated Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Government of Assam for strengthening healthcare infrastructure and said that the changing healthcare landscape is enabling patients from outside Assam to increasingly seek advanced treatment in Guwahati.

A Call to the Youth

Calling upon youth to lead healthy and disciplined lives, Radhakrishnan urged them to stay away from substance abuse and contribute towards building a Nasha Mukt Bharat. He also advised students to use social media constructively and not allow it to consume excessive time.

The Vice President said that young healthcare professionals have a crucial role in advancing the vision of a Viksit and Swasth Bharat, and wished the graduating students success in their future endeavours.

The convocation was attended by Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of Medical Education and Research Ashok Singhal, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Vice-Chancellor of SSUHS Anup Kumar Barman, besides faculty members, researchers, students and parents. (ANI)