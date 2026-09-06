Assam will observe the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' from September 17 to October 17, celebrating 25 years of PM Modi's public service. The month-long event features various programmes and will be overseen by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP leaders.

Along with the rest of the country, Assam is gearing up to observe the “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan” from September 17 to October 17, commemorating the completion of 25 years of dedicated public service and political commitment by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in parliamentary politics. According to the release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi first took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. Subsequently, the widely acclaimed and dynamic leader assumed office as the Prime Minister of India for the first time on May 26, 2014. Having secured the mandate of the people for three consecutive terms, he continues to serve as the Prime Minister, backed by the unwavering support and confidence of the people of the country.

State-Level Preparations and Programmes

To mark the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s journey in public and parliamentary life, a vibrant calendar of 13 programmes has been prepared for nationwide observance from his birthday on September 17 to October 17. According to BJP Assam Pradesh spokesperson Pranjal Kalita, extensive preparations are already underway for the implementation of programmes centred around initiatives such as “Namo Seva Gatha,” “Anganwadi Utsav,” “Rangoli,” “Parivartan Ki Kahani,” “Seva Setu Abhiyan,” “Seva Ke Nimitta Bhagidari,” “Jan Sevak Mahakumbh,” “Painting, Elocution and Quiz Competitions,” “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra,” “Seva Jyoti Yatra,” and the “National Innovation Competition,” among others. A state-level committee has already been constituted to oversee and monitor preparations for the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. The committee is headed by State General Secretary Anup Barman and comprises Cabinet Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, Guwahati Lok Sabha MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Rajya Sabha MP Terash Gowala, State Secretary Ratul Sharma, MLA Bijoy Malakar and Yuva Morcha president Rakesh Das. In addition, several sub-committees have been constituted, with senior party leaders entrusted with responsibilities at the state, regional and district levels for the effective and coordinated implementation of the programmes being organised under the nationwide campaign.

Inaugural Programme and Booth-Level Participation

The inaugural programme of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, titled “Ashirbadar Banti” (Lamp of Blessings), will be held on September 17, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. BJP Assam Pradesh spokesperson Pranjal Kalita said party workers across more than 31,000 booths in Assam will light lamps at their respective homes as a gesture of blessings and goodwill for the Prime Minister.

Senior Leadership to Oversee Implementation

Kalita further stated that district-level training programmes for the smooth and systematic execution of the various activities under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan have commenced on Sunday. He added that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State BJP president and MP Dilip Saikia will oversee the implementation of all programmes. Ministers of the state government, legislators belonging to the ruling party and BJP karyakartas across the state are also expected to participate actively in the month-long campaign. (ANI)