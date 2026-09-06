Karnataka Agriculture Minister PM Narendra Swamy slammed opposition parties for wasting Assembly time on Nagendra's resignation instead of discussing the severe drought and farmer issues, stating the opposition had 'betrayed the public'.

Karnataka Agriculture Minister PM Narendra Swamy on Sunday accused opposition parties of wasting Assembly time over demands for Nagendra's resignation instead of discussing the drought situation and farmers' issues in the state.

Opposition Accused of Wasting Assembly Time

Addressing a press conference at Halaguru in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, Narendra Swamy said the opposition had "betrayed the public" by avoiding discussions on serious issues, including drought and groundwater depletion. "The opposition parties wasted the time of the House in the name of Nagendra's resignation and betrayed the public. Without discussing serious issues in the House, time was wasted. There is a serious problem in front of the country. Anxiety has started due to drought and groundwater depletion. With no rain, a dark cloud of severe drought has covered the state. They did not speak a single word about drought," he said.

'Worst Drought in 50 Years'

The Minister said several regions of the state were facing a severe water crisis and warned that Karnataka was heading towards a distress situation due to lack of rainfall. "There is no water in our region, even sowing has not happened. The state has to prepare to face a distress situation. Though there is no strict order, we are in a situation where we have to comply with the court order. In the meantime, people are protesting. This time the purchase of sowing seeds has declined. The government is ready to face any distress situation. Almost everywhere in the state, a very bad situation has been created. This is the worst situation in 50 years," he said.

He added that agriculture officials have already been instructed to address farmers' concerns and appealed to farmers to cultivate short-duration crops considering the prevailing conditions.

Special Session and Appeal to Centre

Narendra Swamy said a three-day special Assembly session will be held from September 21, where discussions will be held on the Kasturi Rangan report, farmers, agriculture and crops. "There will be an open discussion on the Kasturi Rangan report, farmers, agriculture and crops. We are ready to present the real picture before the people in that House. After the second week of September, we will make a request to the Centre seeking drought relief," he said.

Minister Launches Attack on Opposition, Union Ministers

The Minister also criticised Union Ministers, alleging that they were not raising their voice on drought-related issues or performing their departmental responsibilities. "In such a distress situation, Union Ministers are not raising a word and are not doing their departmental work. They are just spending time only criticising," he said.

Attack on HD Kumaraswamy

Launching a sharp attack on Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Narendra Swamy said D K Shivakumar was the only leader who had defeated Kumaraswamy politically. "The only wrestler who has won a bout against Kumaraswamy is our D K Shivakumar. Don't do hit-and-run from America. If you have found something, if Trump has something, fill it in a trunk and bring it and open it," he said.

"They have given a Union Minister post just to criticise Congress. I didn't know that Union Minister post is given just to criticise," he added.

Questioning the contribution of opposition parties towards Mandya's development, he said, "Give me the records, I will resign this moment. We have given development."

Taking a dig at Kumaraswamy's political style, Narendra Swamy said, "When Kumaraswamy and Revanna were in the opposition, I had seen them. In front of their chair, there would be tall files piled up. When I used to go to school, I had seen snake charmers' play. They wouldn't open the snake basket. I had asked Kumaranna, show what is there in your basket. I have never seen Kumaranna discussing with one file. Whatever Kumaranna says is just shooting in the air."

Referring to former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's earlier remark against Kumaraswamy, he said, "Earlier Siddaramaiah had given a title 'hit and run' to HDK. Even now don't do hit-and-run from America. If you get anything, if Trump has anything, fill it in the trunk and bring it and show it."

Praise for DK Shivakumar

However, Narendra Swamy said he had respect for Kumaraswamy but praised Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's political skills. "He has special respect for Kumaranna, but D K Shivakumar is a big wrestler who has fought big bouts. Especially, the only wrestler who won against Kumaraswamy is D K Shivakumar. D K Shivakumar knows all their moves, he doesn't bother. He knows their moves, our D K Shivakumar will be prepared in advance," he said.

'Scary' Weather Situation

The Agriculture Minister also expressed concern over the prevailing weather conditions, saying the state was facing an alarming situation due to the absence of rain clouds. "Rain clouds are not visible at all in the sky. If you see the satellite imagery, it is scary. Not only in Karnataka, such weather exists all over the world. When you see the satellite imagery of the sky, rain clouds are not visible anywhere. This matter was discussed in the cabinet sub-committee meeting," he said.