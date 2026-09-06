Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced that vulture conservation efforts are being carried out with funding from the Environment Ministry. He emphasized India's role as a major transit point for birds and the government's work to maintain ecological balance.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said that the work for vulture conservation was being carried out with the help of funding provided by the Environment Ministry. He said India remains a major transit point for birds from the Central Asian region, and the government was working to maintain ecological balance. “In Panchkula, a programme was held on National Vulture Day. With funding from the Ministry of Environment, work is being carried out for vulture conservation. India is a major transit point for birds from the Central Asian region. We are working to conserve vultures and other birds to maintain ecological balance,” Yadav told reporters here.

16th National Meet of Biodiversity Boards

The 16th National Meet of the State Biodiversity Boards (SBBs) and Union Territory Biodiversity Councils (UTBCs) was inaugurated on Sunday in Chandigarh. Organised by the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA), the two-day National Meet, being held from September 6 to 7, brings together Chairpersons and Member Secretaries of SBBs and UTBCs from across the country, along with senior officials, experts and scientists, a release said.

In his address, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted India’s long-standing environmental ethos and referred to initiatives under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi like Mission LiFE, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Amrit Sarovar and the Green Credit Programme. India takes along its scientific prowess as well as traditional community wisdom together in this conservation journey. He also called for People’s Biodiversity Registers to evolve into dynamic planning instruments for local bodies, enabling information on local biodiversity and associated traditional knowledge to contribute to local planning and sustainable development.

Biodiversity Governance Framework Strengthened

Referring to the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, the Minister noted that the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Act, 2023 and the Biological Diversity Rules, 2024 have further strengthened and streamlined the biodiversity governance framework. He urged States and Union Territories to align their rules, institutional mechanisms and implementation processes with the amended framework.

Knowledge Products Released

The event saw the release of knowledge products, including the document on the last year's achievements of the NBA, giving an overview of the ABS scheme and the efficient distribution of these funds among the stakeholders. (ANI)