Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma said his govt fulfilled 78% of its promises in 2.5 years. Campaigning for civic polls in Ajmer, he touted the 'double-engine government's' role in development and urged voters to ensure a BJP victory.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday said his government has fulfilled 78 per cent of the promises made in the BJP's Sankalp Patra within two-and-a-half years, asserting that the state has witnessed accelerated development under the BJP's "double-engine government."

Sharma held a grand roadshow in Ajmer to campaign for BJP candidates in the upcoming civic elections, asserting that the large turnout reflected people's confidence in the development work carried out by his government over the past two-and-a-half years.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma said the BJP's "double-engine government" had accelerated development across Rajasthan and appealed to voters to give the party a strong mandate in the civic polls to further speed up development at the local level".

Water Sector Initiatives

Highlighting the government's initiatives in the water sector, Sharma said several long-pending projects were now being implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He referred to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), Yamuna water agreement, Narmada agreement, Dewas project and efforts to bring water from the Brahmani-Banas river system to Bisalpur.

Progress in Power Sector

On the power sector, Sharma said Rajasthan was moving towards becoming self-reliant in electricity. He said farmers in 26 districts were being provided electricity during the daytime and claimed that the state had now reached a position where it could supply electricity to other states.

Economic Reforms and Job Creation

The Chief Minister also said his government had worked to bring Rajasthan Roadways and the dairy sector out of losses and strengthen their operations.

Speaking about employment, "The government had taken strict action against paper-leak mafias and provided government appointments to around 1.88 lakh youths." He added that recruitment processes for approximately 1.22 lakh posts had been completed, while vacancies for nearly 70,000 posts had been announced.

Party Strategy Meeting

Following the roadshow, Sharma held a meeting with BJP office-bearers and workers, where he discussed the party's election strategy. He urged workers to remain united and work towards ensuring the victory of BJP candidates and the formation of BJP boards in all civic bodies.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary, State Finance Commission Chairman Arun Chaturvedi, Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat, MLA Anita Bhadel and other public representatives were present along with a large number of people.

Bikaner Roadshow Highlights Public Support

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma today held a roadshow in Bikaner as part of the BJP's campaign for the upcoming Urban Local Body elections, highlighting the large turnout and expressing confidence in the party's electoral prospects.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma said the massive crowds witnessed in Bikaner, Udaipur and Ajmer reflected public support for the development agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Look at this massive sea of people. The huge crowds that have surged in Bikaner, Udaipur, and Ajmer are a testament to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For he delivers on exactly what he promises. This sentiment resonates with the people across the nation, and there is a strong belief throughout Rajasthan that the development achieved under Prime Minister Modi's leadership over the past two and a half years is remarkable...", he said. (ANI)