UP's entrepreneurial revival: Traditional arts revitalized through Yogi government's ODOP scheme

The Yogi government's initiatives have transformed the entrepreneurial landscape in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Greater Noida. Since 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has revitalized dying industries, provided crucial support to entrepreneurs, and promoted local crafts through the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme.

Greater Noida: The dreams of progress were there, the drive to elevate their businesses unwavering, but before 2017, UP's entrepreneurs found their efforts thwarted by governmental neglect.

Their passion and hard work failed to overcome the state's indifference, leading to shattered businesses and broken spirits.

However, in 2017, a turning point came when the people of Uttar Pradesh, disillusioned by deteriorating law and order, placed their trust in the Yogi government. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath not only restored law and order, but also extended crucial support to the state's entrepreneurs. Today, those once-disadvantaged business owners are thriving, and their success stories are proudly showcased at the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida, with ODOP entrepreneurs leading the way.

Forced to abandon his ancestral craft, Sohit Kumar Prajapati once found himself selling bhelpuri on the streets of Mumbai. Specializing in black pottery, a family tradition passed down for generations, Sohit faced tough times due to a lack of government support.

During the pandemic, he returned home, only to find his future uncertain. However, the tide turned when the Yogi government recognized black pottery under the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative.

With government backing, Sohit’s business was revived, and he even had the opportunity to represent his craft in Switzerland. Today, at the UP International Trade Show, Sohit's flourishing business stands as a testament to the success of the ODOP scheme.

Yogi government revitalizes dying industry

Banda district in Uttar Pradesh is renowned for its jewelry crafted from Shazar stones. Dwarika Prasad Sharma, who has long been involved in the trade, recalls a time when Banda boasted 80 factories dedicated to this craft.

However, previous governments neglected the industry, and it eventually dwindled to just three surviving factories.

In 2017, the Yogi government stepped in, breathing new life into the fading business by including it in the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme. With the support of loans, subsidies, and government-provided stalls at various exhibitions, the industry began to recover.

Shazar stone products even gained international attention when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted them to G-7 dignitaries. Thanks to this government intervention, the business has since grown by 50 to 60 percent.

UP government sends 20 disabled children to Singapore

The Divyang Development Society, an organization supporting deaf and mute children, has seen remarkable progress under the Yogi government.

Manpreet Kaur, a representative of the society, shared that these children create handmade candles and other products, which are now drawing significant attention at a trade show—marking their first participation in such an event.

Manpreet credits the Yogi government with uplifting the spirits of these children, who were honored with the Rani Laxmibai Award in 2018.

In the same year, the government arranged for 20 Divyang children from the organization to receive training in Singapore. An emotional Manpreet recalls how, for many of these children who had never even traveled by train, Yogi Adityanath made it possible for them to experience air travel.

Government provides support during tough times

The glass handicrafts stall at the ODOP pavilion is gaining attention from visitors. Stall operator Pratish Kumar, who has been in the business since 1990, recalls how, in earlier times, very few people knew about his craft.

However, with the Yogi government's promotion of the business under the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative, interest grew.

Customers began using his products to adorn their homes. Pratish received a loan of ₹5 lakh from the Yogi government, which allowed him to purchase machinery and expand his business.

The UP International Trade Show, organized by the government, has further boosted his reach, attracting international buyers who have shown keen interest in his products.

Kamal Ahuja from Banda district shares a similar story. Running a stall featuring millet-based cookies in the ODOP pavilion, Kamal notes the consistent support from the Yogi government.

With both the central Modi government and the Yogi administration actively promoting coarse grains last year, Kamal seized the opportunity. He sources millet and jowar from local farmers to produce sugar-free cookies, and with a loan from the government, he invested in packaging machines.

Today, his products are exported to Dubai, Nepal, and Bhutan. On the first day of the trade show, even Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited his stall.

When government support turns a hobby into a business

Shipra Sharma's stall has become a point of attraction at the UP International Trade Show. She has creatively fused Madhubani, Lippan, and Mandala art on discarded bottles, drawing applause from attendees for her eco-friendly approach. Shipra, who began practicing Lippan art as a hobby seven years ago, turned her passion into a thriving business with support from the UP government.

She credits the government for promoting women entrepreneurs and allowing her to showcase her products at the trade show, opening doors for future growth.

