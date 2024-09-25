Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UPITS 2024: CM Yogi Adityanath praises Vietnam's partnership, invites investment in UP's growing sectors

    As part of the five-day Global Industry Mahakumbh, which commenced on Wednesday at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, CM Yogi engaged with various delegates, including the Ambassador of Vietnam. It is anticipated that Vietnamese companies will soon invest in the food processing and IT sectors in Uttar Pradesh.

    On Wednesday, during the inaugural ceremony of the UP International Trade Show 2024, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a special meeting with the Vietnamese delegation. 

    Notably, Vietnam is serving as the partner country for this major event. In this context, CM Yogi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Vietnamese team for their participation. He praised Vietnam from the stage during the inaugural session. The Chief Minister also thanked the Vietnamese ambassador during his meeting with him. 

    Meanwhile, the Vietnamese delegation also featured artists showcasing traditional arts, who captivated visitors from across the nation and around the globe during the cultural program held on Wednesday.

