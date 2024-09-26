YEIDA showcases Fintech City, semiconductor, and software tech parks at UPITS 2024

Detailed models and information about these projects are presented at YEIDA's stalls to inform visitors about their potential. Notably, YEIDA has been allocated 1,644 square meters in Hall No. 3, where 16 stalls have been established.

The Fintech City, the Semiconductor Park, and the Software Technology Park—are the three centerpieces of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority's (YEIDA) exhibits at the ongoing Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, which are attracting both domestic and foreign visitors' attention.

According to the YEIDA CEO Arun Veer Singh, the main stall for YEIDA measures 9x12 meters. It primarily highlights three new themes: Fintech City, Semiconductor Park, and Software Technology Park. Of these, the Semiconductor Park is the most prominent, with land already reserved and acquired for the project.

"Following the recent Semicon Summit in Greater Noida, many investors have expressed interest in the initiative. Currently, three of our proposals are awaiting the Union Cabinet's approval, which could be granted soon. In addition, several other companies, including those from the U.S., are showing interest. Once the approval for the semiconductor project is secured, we will proceed with land allocation, which remains a key focus for us," he informed.

Singh added that the authority is also developing a Software Technology Park (STP). "Until now, there hasn’t been an IT or ITES sector along the Yamuna Expressway, so we’ve decided to establish the Software Technology Park to cater to these industries", he remarked.

"Major companies like Infosys, Wipro, and Tata have shown interest in this project. Our goal is to create a world-class software technology park by bringing these companies together. We’ve already allocated a significant parcel of land for IT and ITES solutions, which has been acquired. The scheme for this project will be launched following the board meeting, likely during the International Trade Show itself, once board approval is secured", he added.

He mentioned that in addition to this, the ambitious Fintech City project is also being showcased, which is set to be launched soon. It is being displayed alongside EMC-2, where companies like Havells and Anchor are establishing their units.

"The EMC-2 proposal is currently under review by the Government of India and could receive approval at any time. Simultaneously, we are conducting stakeholder meetings for Fintech City and expect to launch its scheme within the next 10 to 15 days. This scheme, developed in collaboration with stakeholders such as financial institutions, stock brokers, insurance companies, and regulatory authorities, will be shaped by their specific requirements," he added.

He stated that apart from the three major stalls, other participating companies include Purvanchal Real Estate, Agra’s shoe export company Artek Van, New Gen, Film City, Patanjali, Noida International Airport, Vivo, Surya Food, and Sify Technology. All of these companies are either currently operating, or are set to begin operations in the YEIDA region.

