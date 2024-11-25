Sambhal violence: 7 FIRs lodged, 25 people arrested; SP MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq & SP MLA's son named accused

Police have filed seven FIRs in connection with the violence following a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, with Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and the son of local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood, Sohail Iqbal, being named as accused.

The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders and restricted the entry of outsiders into Sambhal until November 30.

The unrest, which occurred on Sunday, led to three fatalities and numerous injuries, including among security personnel and administrative officials, after clashes broke out between protesters opposing the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid and the police. A fourth injured individual succumbed to their injuries on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar confirmed the lodging of seven FIRs in relation to the violence. Six individuals, including Barq and Iqbal, were named in the complaints, while 2,750 others were listed as unidentified.

"Due to Barq's statement earlier, the situation became worse here," he added.

The officer stated that 25 individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, and efforts are ongoing to identify others involved in the violence.

He noted that the situation in the city was peaceful, and although markets are typically closed on a weekly basis, shops have reopened.

Regarding the postmortem report, he mentioned that it is part of the ongoing investigation and will be thoroughly examined.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya announced late on Sunday that the prohibitory order had been issued under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"No outsiders, other social organisations or public representatives will enter the district border without the permission of the competent officer," said the order, which came into force with immediate effect.

Violation of the prohibitory order will be punishable under Section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Earlier, Muniraj informed reporters that Naeem, Bilal, and Nauman — the three men who lost their lives in Sunday's violence — had been laid to rest. All three were around 25 years old.

Internet services have been suspended in the Sambhal tehsil, and the district administration declared a holiday for all schools on Monday.

Tensions had been escalating in Sambhal since November 19, when the Jama Masjid was first surveyed following a court order based on a petition alleging that a Harihar temple once stood at the site.

On Sunday, unrest began early when a large group gathered near the mosque and started chanting slogans as the survey team commenced its work.

District officials mentioned that the survey, initially planned for Tuesday, was rescheduled for Sunday to avoid interfering with the afternoon prayers.

Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is a petitioner in the case, had previously stated that the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) ordered the formation of an "advocate commission" to conduct the survey of the mosque.

The court directed that a report be submitted after carrying out a survey with videography and photography through the commission, Jain had said.

On Sunday, Jain called on the Archaeological Survey of India to take charge of the "temple."

Gopal Sharma, a local lawyer representing the Hindu side, had earlier asserted that the temple that once stood at the site was destroyed by Mughal emperor Babur in 1529.

