Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district has reported 18 swine flu cases, with 11 active. In Kanpur, the first death from the virus has triggered a probe against a hospital for allegedly attempting to suppress the information.

A total of 18 Swine Flu cases have been identified in Moradabad district, out of which 11 are currently active, informed District Surveillance Officer Dr. Praveen Srivastava. Speaking to ANI and detailing the health situation, Dr. Srivastava stated that out of the total detected cases, seven patients have fully recovered after treatment. Among the 11 active cases, nine patients are undergoing recovery at their homes under regular monitoring by local health teams, while two elderly patients suffering from comorbidities have been admitted to the hospital. "A total of 18 Swine Flu cases have been identified in the district so far. Out of these, 7 patients have fully recovered, while 11 remain active—9 are in home isolation under daily monitoring, and 2 senior citizens with pre-existing conditions are hospitalised. Initial symptoms include fever and cough. Free testing and treatment facilities are operational across the district hospital and all CHCs. We urge the public to follow precautions, including wearing masks, practising hand hygiene, and maintaining social distancing", District Surveillance Officer Dr. Praveen Srivastava said..

Kanpur Reports First Casualty

Earlier, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Kanpur on Sunday issued notices to a private hospital and a diagnostic centre following the first swine flu casualty in the city, which triggered concern among local health authorities. The deceased, identified as 30-year-old Shivam, a resident of Kannauj, was admitted to a hospital in Kanpur's Rawatpur area on September 1 and subsequently passed away during treatment. Following his death, the hospital administration and a prominent diagnostic centre allegedly attempted to suppress the information. An official probe into the incident was initiated after a report confirming the swine flu case was received from a Delhi-based pathology laboratory. Kanpur Nagar CMO Hari Dutt Nemi stated that formal notices would be served to both the hospital and the diagnostic centre, adding that the government would take necessary administrative action based on the findings.

Health Departments on Alert

This development comes after the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Varanasi, Dr NP Singh, on August 29 issued necessary guidelines to health department officials to prevent swine flu (Influenza-A/H1N1) and to raise public awareness about the disease. He has directed them to reserve the required number of beds at district-level hospitals as well as all community health centres and to ensure the availability of essential medicines used in the treatment of swine flu. The Chief Medical Officer has appealed to the public not to panic if they notice swine flu symptoms, but to seek timely medical advice. Ignore any rumours regarding the disease and seek treatment only as directed by a doctor. Swine flu infection can be effectively controlled through caution, hygiene, and timely treatment.

Swine Flu: Dos and Don'ts

Dos and Don'ts: Wash hands frequently with soap. Cover your mouth when coughing/sneezing. Seek medical advice if you have symptoms. Get adequate rest and fluids.

What not to do: Do not take medicine without medical advice. Avoid crowds if you have symptoms. Do not ignore the illness. Do not believe rumours.

IMA Issues Public Health Advisory

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on August 26 issued a public health advisory on the seasonal surge in Influenza A (H1N1), or swine flu, during the monsoon, urging people not to self-medicate with antibiotics and antivirals and advising immediate medical attention in case of severe symptoms. The IMA said India is witnessing a seasonal increase in H1N1 cases, with metropolitan centres such as Delhi recording more than 1,770 laboratory-confirmed cases, alongside cases reported in Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal.

The advisory said surveillance by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed that the circulating virus remains seasonal influenza A (H1N1), with no novel genetic mutations detected. (ANI)