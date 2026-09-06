Ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026, the NDMC is monitoring 41 key routes, installing decorative lights, and ensuring cleanliness. A traffic advisory has been issued for a motorcade rehearsal, with regulated movement on key routes in Delhi.

NDMC's Beautification Drive

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Sunday informed that the officials are monitoring 41 key routes, including major roads used by VIP delegates and their roundabouts, on a zone-by-zone basis ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026 scheduled to be held on September 13.

Speaking to ANI, NDMC VC Chahal added that their preparations include installing decorative lights at 17 major roundabouts and ensuring cleanliness and lighting around 11 hotel complexes where guests will be staying. NDMC Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said, "...We are monitoring 41 key routes, including major roads used by VIP delegates and their roundabouts, on a zone-by-zone basis. Preparations include installing decorative lights at 17 major roundabouts and ensuring cleanliness and lighting around 11 hotel complexes where guests will be staying. NDMC has illuminated 10 of its own buildings."

He further added that there would be deployed floral displays, fountains, and over 15,000 flower pots across more than 15 locations, alongside digital and outdoor branding during the summit. "We have deployed floral displays, fountains, and over 15,000 flower pots across more than 15 locations, alongside digital and outdoor branding. Furthermore, all electrical poles and streetlights have been inspected and are fully functional. Sanitation teams are working round-the-clock across all zones," Chahal added.

Preparations in Commercial Hubs

The NDMC Vice-Chairperson later informed that they have made comprehensive preparations for key commercial areas and markets. "We have made comprehensive preparations for key commercial areas and markets, such as Khan Market, Malcha Marg, and Connaught Place, that guests are likely to visit. Routine maintenance, including mechanized road sweeping and washing, is also fully organized. Mist systems have been installed at five locations, including Lodhi Road, Tilak Marg, and Africa Avenue. We have ensured that the area remains completely free of waterlogging; NDMC has set up pumping arrangements at Baba Kharak Singh Marg and other identified vulnerable points..." he added.

Traffic Advisory and Rehearsals

On Saturday, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a detailed traffic advisory in view of the Motor Carcade rehearsal for BRICS Summit 2026. As per the traffic advisory, the traffic diversions and regulated movement will be enforced across key routes and major arterial roads in the national capital from 9:00 am to 10:00 pm today.

In an X post, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "In view of the Motor Carcade Rehearsal on September 6, 2026, from 09:00 am to 10:00 pm, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key routes in Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, use public transport, especially Metro, and follow designated diversion routes and instructions from traffic personnel. Emergency and essential-service vehicles will receive priority passage," he said.

The Motor Carcade rehearsal is being conducted as part of preparations for the upcoming BRICS Summit 2026, for which security and traffic arrangements are being coordinated across the city. As BRICS Chair 2026, India will be hosting the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The Summit will bring together leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries as well as Outreach Invitees. (ANI)