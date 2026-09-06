Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reacted to the building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan, flagging the lack of good hostel facilities for students. He called the situation 'life-threatening'. Six people have been rescued from the site so far.

Rahul Gandhi Flags Lack of Good Hostels

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday flagged the lack of good hostel facilities after the building collapse incident at Satya Niketan in Delhi. He termed the news extremely "heartbreaking and alarming".

"Students' lives were already filled with struggles—now the situation has turned life-threatening. Due to the lack of good hostels in colleges or universities, students are forced to live in PG accommodations, 40-40 at a time under one roof, in inhumane conditions," the Congress MP said on X "Every student's life is precious, and their protection must be ensured under all circumstances", he added.

Six Rescued as Operations Continue

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday reached the site of the building collapse to take stock of the ground situation and oversee the ongoing search and rescue operations.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, prompting a massive search and rescue operation by emergency teams and police personnel.

According to officials, the Delhi Fire Department received an alert regarding the collapse at around 1:30 PM, following which emergency personnel and disaster rescue units were rushed to the site to extricate those trapped under the debris.

"So far, six people have been rescued and shifted to hospitals. Search and rescue operations are continuing," the Delhi Police stated.

Amit Shah Expresses Distress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed distress over the building collapse incident at Satya Niketan in Delhi and assured medical aid for the injured. Shah said on X that he was "deeply distressed" by the incident. "Spoke with the Chief Minister, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, and the Director General, NDRF, and assessed the situation on the ground"(ANI)