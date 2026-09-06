Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal unveiled a bust of educationist Haren Bhuyan in Sivasagar. At Paradip Port, he inaugurated a new building, interacted with maritime studies students, and marked a green milestone by planting a tree.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited Sivasagar on Sunday, where he paid tribute to noted educationist and Dikhmukh College founder late Haren Bhuyan.

Sonowal was present at Dikhmukh College, where he unveiled the bust of the renowned educationist, late Haren Bhuyan. Bhuyan was the founder of Dikhmukh College and a recipient of the prestigious Jibon Jora Sadhana Award.

Known for his lifelong dedication to education, Bhuyan made significant contributions to the development of the institution and the educational landscape of the region. The unveiling ceremony was held as a tribute to his enduring legacy and contributions to society. The event brought together people from the education sector and local residents to remember the contributions of late Haren Bhuyan.

Sonowal Inaugurates Projects at Paradip Port

Earlier, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday inaugurated the upgraded facade of the administrative office building at Paradip Port and interacted with students trained under the Centre of Excellence in Maritime Studies.

The upgraded administrative building is part of efforts to modernise infrastructure at Paradip Port Authority, he said. "Glad to inaugurate the newly transformed Administrative Office Building at Paradip Port. This ₹12.18 crore upgrade enhances both functionality and circulation, reflecting our commitment to smart infrastructure and a future-ready maritime ecosystem," he said in a social media post.

Engages with Maritime Students

Sonowal also interacted with students trained under the Centre of Excellence in Maritime Studies at the New Boardroom of the Paradip Port Authority. The interaction focused on the importance of developing industry-ready skills and creating better career opportunities for young people in India's rapidly expanding maritime sector.

The Centre of Excellence in Maritime Studies is aimed at strengthening the connection between technical education and the requirements of the maritime industry by providing specialised and practical training to students.

Marks Green Milestone

During his visit, Sonowal also marked an environmental milestone at Paradip Port by planting the one-millionth tree. He said the achievement was the result of collective efforts by the port authority, its employees and local communities, who have planted nearly one lakh trees annually over the past four years. (ANI)