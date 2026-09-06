RJD MP Misa Bharti highlighted the flood crisis in her Pataliputra constituency, alleging that collapsed embankments along the Punpun River and a lack of government preparedness have caused immense hardship for residents in affected areas.

RJD MP Highlights Flood Crisis, Alleges Negligence

RJD MP Misa Bharti on Sunday highlighted the flood situation along the Punpun River in her Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency, alleging that embankments built to protect villages have collapsed at several places, resulting in a massive influx of floodwater and causing hardship to residents.

Bharti also alleged a lack of adequate flood preparedness and preventive measures by the administration despite the region being prone to annual flooding.

Speaking to reporters here about the situation, Bharti said the Danapur Diara and Maner Diara areas witnessed exceptionally high water levels this year, causing immense hardship to residents. “Floodwaters arrive there every year, but the water level was exceptionally high this time, causing immense hardship for the residents,” Bharti said.

The RJD MP alleged that the administration should have undertaken preventive measures against soil erosion at the beginning of the rainy season, but such preparations were not visible this year. She further highlighted the situation along the Punpun River, saying that areas including Phulwari, Masaurhi, Naubatpur and Paliganj in her constituency have been affected. "The embankments built to protect the villages have collapsed in many places, allowing a massive influx of water, yet there are no measures in place to address this either. I am currently on my way to Phulwari and will travel from there to Masaurhi", Bharti said.

Corruption Alleged in Flood Management

Earlier, RJD MP Sudhakar Singh on Sunday alleged that “looting is being done in the name of floods”, accusing the government of indulging in corruption under the guise of flood management and relief operations. “Floods are indeed coming due to the rains, but under the guise of floods, the government is certainly indulging in corruption. No one can have a very big contribution in bringing the floods, but looting is being done in the name of floods,” Singh told ANI.

The RJD MP alleged that while natural rainfall was responsible for the floods, the situation was being used as an opportunity for corruption.

Government Response and Relief Efforts

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary monitored the flood situation and conducted an aerial survey of affected areas. He has issued instructions to officials regarding relief and rescue operations.

In Patna's Maner area, flood-like conditions persist in the Diara region. RJD MP Misa Bharti inspected the affected areas along with RJD MLA Bhai Virendra and Block Development Officer Puja Kumari.

"Six panchayats in the Maner block are fully affected by the flood, while two are partially affected. Relief shelters have been set up at two locations for the flood-affected people," BDO Puja Kumari told ANI. She added that pregnant women had been identified and arrangements would be made to transport them to the Primary Health Centre in Maner by boat when required. (ANI)