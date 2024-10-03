Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP news: Mother kills 8-month-old daughter, body found in septic tank; reason will shock you

    In a shocking incident in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, a mother allegedly killed her 8-month-old daughter and dumped the body in a septic tank. Police investigation revealed that the woman took this drastic step due to a dispute with her husband.

    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 7:27 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 7:56 PM IST

    Gonda. A shocking incident has come to light from the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, which has shamed motherhood. People are wondering how a mother can be so cruel. The woman brutally murdered her 8-month-old daughter. The reason was anger towards her husband, meaning she took revenge on her husband by killing her innocent child.

    The body was thrown into a septic tank built behind the house
    This matter is of Abhaypur village of Parsapur police station area of ​​Gonda district. Where on September 29, the innocent child was murdered by her own mother, Jagmati. After the murder, the body was thrown into a septic tank built behind the house. After this, the next day, people around were told that her child was missing or a wild animal had taken her away. But when the police investigated the matter closely, the truth came out after four days and the accused girl confessed to her crime.

    Husband works in Mumbai
    The woman told the police that she often used to argue with her husband about the child. Both of them have arguments on the phone every day. Let us tell you that the husband works in Mumbai and the wife used to live in Gonda with the child. Police investigation revealed that the woman argued with her husband over the phone before the murder. The woman said that the women of the neighborhood also used to taunt her about her husband, on top of that her husband also used to argue, so she killed the daughter in a fit of anger.

    This is how the police found the child's body
    At the same time, Gonda SP Vineet Jaiswal, who is investigating the case, says that the woman's in-laws had complained about the child's disappearance, saying that a wild animal had taken her away. We, the local police and forest officials, launched a search operation, but the girl was not found. After this, when the rainwater behind the victim's family's house was drained, the body of a child was found near the septic tank, after examining it, which was found to be the body of his child. After this, the whole story came to the fore.

