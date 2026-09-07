UP Minister Ravindra Jaiswal visited Padma Shri Dr. T.K. Lahiri at BHU to inquire about his well-being. He directed doctors and the BHU administration to ensure the senior physician receives the best possible medical care for his speedy recovery.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Stamps and Court Registration Fees Ravindra Jaiswal on Sunday visited Banaras Hindu University (BHU) to inquire about the well-being of Padma Shri-awarded senior physician Dr. T.K. Lahari. During his visit to BHU, UP Minister Ravindra Jaiswal proceeded to the ward located on the fifth floor of the university's new building, where Dr T.K. Lahiri is admitted.

He sought detailed updates on Dr Lahiri's health and treatment progress from the treating physicians and extended his best wishes for his speedy recovery. Additionally, Minister Jaiswal directed the doctors and the BHU administration to ensure Dr. T.K. Lahari receives the best possible medical care and ensure that no shortages are made in his treatment. He urged the doctors to regularly monitor his health and provide all necessary medical facilities as needed.

Minister Addresses Alleged Incident

It was reported that Minister Ravindra Jaiswal took seriously the information about an alleged unpleasant incident involving Dr. Lahari while he was admitted to BHU. Upon learning of the incident, he personally visited the hospital to meet with Dr. Lahari and inquire about the entire matter. He assured Dr. Lahari that all necessary arrangements for his treatment and health would be ensured.

Minister Jaiswal also inquired about the treatment arrangements from the doctors and relevant officials present at the hospital and provided necessary guidance. He stated that senior physician and Padma Shri recipient Dr. T.K. There should be no negligence at any level regarding Dr. Lahari's health.

Directives for Specialist Treatment

Minister Ravindra Jaiswal inquired from the doctors in detail about Dr. Lahari's current health condition, the progress of his treatment, and the medical facilities being provided to him. He asked the BHU administration to provide the services of specialist doctors and other necessary medical resources as needed for Dr. Lahari's treatment.

Dr. Lahari's Contributions Praised

It is noteworthy that Dr. T.K. Lahari has been honoured with the Padma Shri for his outstanding contributions to the medical field. Following the news of his illness and his ongoing treatment at BHU, his well-wishers and the medical community are concerned about his health.

After meeting Dr. Lahari, Minister Ravindra Jaiswal wished him a speedy recovery and a return to a healthy life. He stated that the experience and contributions of a senior and respected physician like Dr. Lahari are extremely important to society.

The university administration was also proactive in facilitating the Minister's visit to BHU and inquiring about Dr. T.K. Lahari's health. During this time, necessary instructions were given to the medical officials and doctors involved. The Minister clarified that every possible assistance should be provided for Dr. Lahari's treatment and that no shortage should be left in his care. Those present included the Chief Proctor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the DCP, the in-charge of Lanka Police Station, Councillor Rohit Mishra, and the area councillor. (ANI)