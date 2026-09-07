Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay is set to reply to Opposition allegations in the Assembly. The session is highly anticipated due to recent DVAC raids on ex-DMK minister KN Nehru, a sexual assault case probe involving a TVK MLA, and other issues.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 7 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK leader C Joseph Vijay is set to respond in the Assembly on Monday to a series of allegations raised by the Opposition, with several politically significant developments over the past few days adding to the focus around the proceedings. CM Vijay is scheduled to reply to the debate on demands for grants for the Home Department. On September 3, he had urged the Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members to remain in the House and listen to his detailed, point-by-point response instead of staging a walkout.

Key Political Developments

Ahead of the Chief Minister's reply, a series of developments, including the suspension of a sanitation workers' agitation, developments in an alleged sexual assault-related case involving TVK MLA G Saravanan, outreach to Communist parties, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) searches linked to former DMK minister K N Nehru and a September 9 meeting of parties supporting the TVK government, have triggered political debate in the state.

Sanitation Workers' Agitation

The 16-day agitation by sanitation workers in Chennai was temporarily suspended on September 4 following talks with four ministers, N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, CTR Nirmal Kumar and A Rajmohan, along with Greater Chennai Corporation officials. The workers have been demanding permanent employment and improvements in working conditions.

Following the talks, assurances were reportedly given on several immediate demands, including food allowances, toilets and resting facilities for women workers, safety equipment and withdrawal of cases. The key demand for permanent employment, however, remained unresolved, with the government agreeing to hold further discussions on the issue. The suspension of the agitation has since become part of the wider political debate ahead of the Assembly proceedings.

Allegations Against TVK MLA

Another issue in focus is the case involving Srivaikuntam TVK MLA G Saravanan. In June, a woman associated with TVK alleged that two party functionaries had sexually assaulted her and accused Saravanan of supporting the accused and attempting to mediate a settlement. Opposition leaders subsequently demanded action against the MLA.

The matter returned to the spotlight after Water Resources Minister Pussey Anand stated in the Assembly that the investigation had found no wrongdoing by Saravanan. The woman later questioned the basis of the conclusion and said she had not been questioned as part of the investigation into her complaint, according to reports.

Controversy Over 'Left' Circular

The government's handling of a controversial circular concerning Left affiliated students has also become an issue. The CPI(M) had earlier objected to instructions allegedly issued under which various departments and district authorities were asked to prevent students from participating in protests organised by Left movements. The order was later withdrawn.

DVAC Raids on Former DMK Minister

Further, on September 5, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted searches at multiple locations allegedly linked to former DMK minister and Tiruchirappalli West MLA K N Nehru and his associates. The searches were conducted in connection with alleged irregularities in tenders awarded by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department during the previous DMK regime. Nehru has denied wrongdoing and described the action as a political vendetta. DMK president MK Stalin also criticised the timing of the searches, alleging that the TVK government was attempting to divert attention from other political issues.

TVK's Coalition Strategy

Meanwhile, the TVK government has convened a consultation meeting with parties supporting the government for September 9. TVK ministers have been personally meeting leaders of allied parties to invite them to the meeting. MDMK general secretary Vaiko has confirmed his participation, while the Communist parties have been considering their position. The meeting is also expected to discuss the future structure of the coalition, including its proposed name and coordination mechanism, besides political issues relating to upcoming local body elections.

With the Assembly set to witness Vijay's reply today, attention is now focused on whether the Chief Minister will address the Opposition's allegations point by point, as he promised in the House on September 3. (ANI)