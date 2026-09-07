Surat Sanatan Sangh President Updesh Rana received a death threat via message and call, with the caller threatening to kill him and plant bombs at his office and home. Rana has filed an FIR and claims a history of such threats.

Surat Sanatan Sangh President, Updesh Rana has received an alleged death threat, with the caller allegedly warning him that they would come to his home and kill him, besides threatening to plant bombs at his office and residence, the Sanatan Sangh president said on Sunday.

Threats Received Via Message and Call

Speaking to ANI, Rana said he received a threatening message on his office number at around 1:36 am, asking for his location and warning that the sender would come to his home and kill him. "Last night, I received a message on my office number demanding my location and threatening to come to my home and kill me; the message arrived at 1:36 AM. When I checked my phone the next morning, I received a WhatsApp call from that same number at 10:22 AM," Rana said.

He alleged that the caller also threatened to plant bombs at his office and home and assassinate him. "The caller threatened to kill me, stating they would plant bombs at my office and home and assassinate me. When I asked who was speaking and where they were calling from, the caller told me to hand the phone to the police officer standing with me so they could speak to him," he said.

FIR Registered After Complaint

Rana said he immediately informed the Godadara Police, following which an FIR was registered. "I immediately informed the Godadara Police about this. They acted swiftly and registered an FIR," he said.

History of Threats and Previous Plots

The Sanatan Sangh president further claimed that he had been receiving threats for several years and that two of his associates had been murdered. "I have been receiving threats continuously for the past 8 to 10 years. Two of my associates have already been murdered," Rana said.

He also alleged that the Surat Crime Branch had earlier registered an FIR concerning a contract killing plot allegedly orchestrated from Pakistan, with a bounty of Rs 1 crore placed on his life. According to Rana, one suspect was arrested, while four others were apprehended from different states. (ANI)