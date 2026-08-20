Delhi is preparing to host the BRICS Summit 2026 on September 12-13. LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu has reviewed security, traffic, civic infrastructure and emergency medical arrangements ahead of the major international event.

Delhi is making preparations for the hosting of the BRICS Summit 2026 with Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu going through the readiness on Thursday. The summit is scheduled to be held in the national capital on September 12 and 13, 2026.

Since India is the G20 president in 2023, the BRICS meeting will generate global interest and attention. The LG said that all agencies and departments have to act in tandem and finish their tasks on time.

LG Sandhu Stresses Timely Preparations

Sandhu reiterated the significance of Delhi being chosen as the host city. He asked all the agencies to work together while keeping national interests at heart. The Lieutenant Governor also shared the information about the meeting on social media X. Sandhu stressed that preparations had to continue without any breaks so that everything was ready on time.

Security and Traffic Management Take Centre Stage

Security and traffic management were among the critical issues reviewed by the LG. He has asked the concerned departments and civic agencies to put in place stringent security cordon and traffic management system.

Besides, he directed that civic amenities should be provided in good shape and condition so that people get proper services during the summit. Moreover, emergency ambulance services should be arranged on major arteries and near crucial places so that any medical aid is provided immediately if required.

The LG emphasized that international delegates and guests should be provided with security and traffic management so that they feel safe and comfortable while in the capital city.

Delhi to Welcome International Delegates

Sandhu reiterated India’s ancient tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ while directing the departments to make necessary preparations for the foreign delegates and guests. He said that Delhi will be geared up to give the international guests a befitting welcome and that the arrangements will be made to provide them with security, comfort, and convenience. Besides, due attention should be given to providing various other civic amenities so that all essential services are in place long before the arrival of the delegates and guests.

India will hold the BRICS chairmanship in 2026

India is getting ready to host the 18th BRICS Summit. Previously, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, spoke about India’s expectations to host it and to prepare for it in every way. India’s 2026 BRICS chairmanship will be guided by the theme of “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

BRICS is an informal alliance with 11 member-states that promotes mutual cooperation in economic, political, and development areas. With less than a year to go before the summit, Delhi’s preparations have turned to logistics, security, traffic management, infrastructure, and overall hospitality.