UP SHOCKER! Man dies after wife feeds him macaroni mixed with poison, his last video surfaces (WATCH)

In a shocking turn of events, a 26-year-old man was killed after consuming a seemingly harmless meal of macaroni, allegedly prepared by his wife. The tragic incident unfolded in Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh.

Things took a chilling turn when death of Shailesh Saroj quickly escalated into a murder mystery, with his final statement implicating his wife, Savita Saroj, in a grim tale of betrayal.

In his final moments, Shailesh made a chilling confession—accusing Savita of mixing poison into the food that ultimately claimed his life. A video of Shailesh final confession on his deathbed has surfaced on social media.

Shailesh, who had been battling for his life, managed to give his statement before succumbing to the effects of the poison. “She fed me poison mixed in macaroni and fled,” he reportedly said, his voice weak but resolute as he pointed to his wife’s role in the tragedy.

Police have now launched a full-scale investigation into the case. Savita Saroj is under intense scrutiny, with officials closely examining her role in her husband’s death.

