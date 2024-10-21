Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP SHOCKER! Man dies after wife feeds him macaroni mixed with poison, his last video surfaces (WATCH)

    In a shocking turn of events, a 26-year-old man was killed after consuming a seemingly harmless meal of macaroni, allegedly prepared by his wife. The tragic incident unfolded in Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh.

    UP SHOCKER! Man dies after wife feeds him macaroni mixed with poison, his last video surfaces (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 5:23 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 5:23 PM IST

    In a shocking turn of events, a 26-year-old man was killed after consuming a seemingly harmless meal of macaroni, allegedly prepared by his wife. The tragic incident unfolded in Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh.

    Things took a chilling turn when death of Shailesh Saroj quickly escalated into a murder mystery, with his final statement implicating his wife, Savita Saroj, in a grim tale of betrayal.

    In his final moments, Shailesh made a chilling confession—accusing Savita of mixing poison into the food that ultimately claimed his life. A video of Shailesh final confession on his deathbed has surfaced on social media.

    Shailesh, who had been battling for his life, managed to give his statement before succumbing to the effects of the poison. “She fed me poison mixed in macaroni and fled,” he reportedly said, his voice weak but resolute as he pointed to his wife’s role in the tragedy.

    Also read: Man tries to jump off 12th floor of Noida building, saved by residents; dramatic rescue goes viral (WATCH)

    Police have now launched a full-scale investigation into the case. Savita Saroj is under intense scrutiny, with officials closely examining her role in her husband’s death.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'The call that never came': Karwa Chauth turns tragic for wife as husband gets killed in Kashmir terror attack shk

    'The call that never came': Karwa Chauth turns tragic for wife as husband gets killed in Kashmir terror attack

    EAM S Jaishankar confirms India-China disengagement process complete, details coming soon AJR

    EAM S Jaishankar confirms India-China disengagement process complete, details coming soon

    Kerala: Siddique submits affidavit in sexual abuse case, claims he cooperated with investigation dmn

    Kerala: Siddique submits affidavit in sexual abuse case, claims he cooperated with investigation

    Deepotsav 2024: Cultural dept to recreate 'Treta Yuga' with 10 grand stages AJR

    Deepotsav 2024: Cultural dept to recreate 'Treta Yuga' with 10 grand stages

    Kaushambi SHOCKER! Woman poisons husband after observing Karwa Chauth fast AJR

    Kaushambi SHOCKER! Woman poisons husband after observing Karwa Chauth fast

    Recent Stories

    When Abhishek Bachchan called Aishwarya Rai 'LUCKY' in front of Nimrat Kaur RBA

    When Abhishek Bachchan called Aishwarya Rai 'LUCKY' in front of Nimrat Kaur

    Daily baby baths: Are they safe or harmful? AJR

    Daily baby baths: Are they safe or harmful?

    Mexican Mint: Tips to grow it at home dmn

    Mexican Mint: Tips to grow it at home

    Must-try Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hairstyles for a glamorous look RTM

    Must-try Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hairstyles for a glamorous look

    Must-try Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hairstyles for a glamorous look RTM

    Must-try Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hairstyles for a glamorous look

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon