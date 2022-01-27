UP Election 2022: Uttar Pradesh will decide India's destiny, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah also said we had pulled Uttar Pardesh away from 'parivaar-vaad' (dynastic rule) and 'jaati-vaad' (casteism) and has focused on development, which is visible.

Union Minister Amit Shah criticised Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday by saying that electing Yadav means the return of 'goonda raj' (lawlessness) in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav is seen as the most potent competitor to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state, he added.

During the public meeting in Mathura, Amit Shah said, "Azam Khan was arrested with several charges on him, Akhilesh Babu, you talk about law, you should be ashamed."

While addressing the gathering, Shah added, there was a time when gangsters and criminals spread panic so much that state police feared them. Women and girls feared to come out. However, it has changed now. He further said gangsters and criminals are themselves scared now and voluntarily surrender themself in front of the police with 'Patta' (collar) around their necks.

Shah further added the BJP has taken criminals and gangsters to task and put them behind bars. He said the government has pulled Uttar Pardesh away from 'parivaar-vaad' (dynastic rule) and 'jaati-vaad' (casteism) and has focused on development, which is visible.

Speaking about the development, Shah said, India cannot be developed unless Uttar Pardesh, with over 200 million population, would not progress. He said the people's faith and trust in BJP that UP is progressing today and it is the UP state that would decide India's destiny. Due to the controversial farmer's law, the Jats have turned against the BJP and are rallying behind the RLD leaders.

On Wednesday, Shah met a group of influential Jat leaders at the Delhi home of Parvesh Verma, the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma of BJP, for framing a strategy session ahead of the polls.

Shah's visit is also a part of the BJP's efforts to position Mathura as one of the state's three most important religious sites, alongside Ayodhya and Varanasi. Both Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya have recently spoken about the glorious restoration of the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple.

Shah offered prayers in the morning at the Shri Banke Bihari Mandir in Vrindavan. He said they would like to thank each and everyone who is in Mathura because, whether in 2014, 2017, or 2019, only the 'Kamal' (Lotus) has been seen here, people have contributed to the strengthening of Uttar Pradesh.