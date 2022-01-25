  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: KP Maurya slams Akhilesh Yadav, says Samajwadi Party giving tickets to criminals

    Maurya said Samajwadi Party is unable to prevent the BJP's lotus from growing in the state. He said the SP's list of candidates for the next elections demonstrates that it is not a political party but a party of gangsters, criminals, and mafias. 

    UP Election 2022 KP Maurya slams Akhilesh Yadav says Samajwadi Party giving tickets to criminals gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 25, 2022, 4:27 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, saying that his party and its allies cannot prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party from regaining power in the state's upcoming assembly elections and that the SP is giving tickets to criminals.

    Speaking further, Maurya said Samajwadi Party is unable to prevent the BJP's lotus from growing in the state. He said the SP's list of candidates for the next elections demonstrates that it is not a political party but a party of gangsters, criminals, and mafias. They are not contesting the elections in Uttar Pradesh but are threatening the state's people. He added that he'd want to inform Yadav that no matter how many criminals you ticket, your bike has been punctured and will remain punctured.

    Maurya expressed confidence that the BJP will return to power in Uttar Pradesh, saying that the party will win over 300 seats and that the SP will suffer a greater setback than it did in the 2017 assembly elections.

    The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the BJP's efforts in Uttar Pradesh over the previous five years and said the BJP's dual-engine government at the Centre and in the state has done work for the benefit of the poor, labourers, and the state's 24 crore people. He said they have given a protective shield, which the people of the state-approved of and that is why, between 2014 and 2019, all partnerships failed, and the BJP's lotus flourished.

    Uttar Pradesh's 403-member parliament will be elected in seven stages on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The ballots will be counted on March 10.

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: In a first since 2014, BJP fields first Muslim candidate from Suar constituency

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: Mayawati slams Priyanka's CM remark, says condition of Congress miserable

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2022, 4:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cowards cant fight partys battles says Congress on RPN Singh exit gcw

    Cowards can't fight party's battles, says Congress on RPN Singh's exit

    UP Election 2022 Samajwadi Party releases first list of candidates Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Karhal gcw

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party releases first list of candidates, Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Karhal

    UP Election 2022: Sonia, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi among Congress' star campaigners for phase 1 - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Sonia, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi among Congress' star campaigners for phase 1

    Punjab Election 2022: Navjot Sidhu calls Arvind Kejriwal 'scamster' over AAP's CM face telepoll

    Punjab Election 2022: Navjot Sidhu calls Arvind Kejriwal 'scamster' over AAP's CM face telepoll

    Punjab Election 2022 BJP to contest on 65 seats Amarinder Singhs Punjab Lok Congress gets 37 gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: BJP to contest on 65 seats, Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress gets 37

    Recent Stories

    Assembly Election 2022: EC allots bow and arrow symbol to Shiv Sena for upcoming polls-dnm

    Assembly Election 2022: EC allots ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to Shiv Sena for upcoming polls

    Cowards cant fight partys battles says Congress on RPN Singh exit gcw

    Cowards can't fight party's battles, says Congress on RPN Singh's exit

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to up the ante for Assembly polls with virtual campaign on January 27-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to up the ante for Assembly polls with virtual campaign on January 27

    Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021: Cameroon vs Comoros tie witnesses stampede, leaves 8 people dead-ayh

    AFCON 2021: Cameroon vs Comoros tie witnesses stampede, leaves 8 people dead

    Shark Tank India: From engineering to CA and MBA, here are the degrees that the Indian sharks hold drb

    Shark Tank India: From engineering to CA and MBA, here are the degrees that the Indian sharks hold

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: When you get a clean sheet, you are always happy - HFCs Manuel Marquez on SCEB rout-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you get a clean sheet, you are always happy - HFC's Manuel Marquez on SCEB rout

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad: SCEB tried to play good football, but some mistakes were terrible - Mario Rivera on HFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB tried to play good football, but some mistakes were terrible - Mario Rivera on HFC loss

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Video war goes next level Congress portrays Channi as Thor PM Modi as Thanos gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Video war goes next level; Congress portrays Channi as 'Thor', PM Modi as 'Thanos'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP jawans' instrumental rendition of 'Mera Mulk, Mera Desh' will fill you with pride

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP jawans' instrumental rendition of 'Mera Mulk, Mera Desh' will fill you with pride

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 70): Hyderabad FC blazes past SC East Bengal 4-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 70): Hyderabad FC blazes past SC East Bengal 4-0

    Video Icon