UP Election 2022: KP Maurya slams Akhilesh Yadav, says Samajwadi Party giving tickets to criminals

Maurya said Samajwadi Party is unable to prevent the BJP's lotus from growing in the state. He said the SP's list of candidates for the next elections demonstrates that it is not a political party but a party of gangsters, criminals, and mafias.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, saying that his party and its allies cannot prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party from regaining power in the state's upcoming assembly elections and that the SP is giving tickets to criminals.

Speaking further, Maurya said Samajwadi Party is unable to prevent the BJP's lotus from growing in the state. He said the SP's list of candidates for the next elections demonstrates that it is not a political party but a party of gangsters, criminals, and mafias. They are not contesting the elections in Uttar Pradesh but are threatening the state's people. He added that he'd want to inform Yadav that no matter how many criminals you ticket, your bike has been punctured and will remain punctured.

Maurya expressed confidence that the BJP will return to power in Uttar Pradesh, saying that the party will win over 300 seats and that the SP will suffer a greater setback than it did in the 2017 assembly elections.

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the BJP's efforts in Uttar Pradesh over the previous five years and said the BJP's dual-engine government at the Centre and in the state has done work for the benefit of the poor, labourers, and the state's 24 crore people. He said they have given a protective shield, which the people of the state-approved of and that is why, between 2014 and 2019, all partnerships failed, and the BJP's lotus flourished.

Uttar Pradesh's 403-member parliament will be elected in seven stages on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The ballots will be counted on March 10.

Also Read | UP Election 2022: In a first since 2014, BJP fields first Muslim candidate from Suar constituency

Also Read | UP Election 2022: Mayawati slams Priyanka's CM remark, says condition of Congress miserable