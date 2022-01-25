UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party is a gang of goons, says Union minister Sanjeev Balyan

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan lashed out the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing it of fielding candidates who are facing trial for burglary, theft, rape, murder, attempt to murder. Recalling the Kairana and Kawal incidents, Balyan accused Anjaam Khan of Kawal scandal that his government in western UP was a dark period, as even electricity was not available to the farmers, the roads of the village used to be dark.

