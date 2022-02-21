  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Shivpal Yadav included in Samajwadi Party's new list of star campaigners

    The decision comes just after the Mulayam family joined forces to campaign for former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in his Karhal Assembly district. Shivpal's name was absent from the Samajwadi Party's list of campaigners provided prior to the Assembly elections.
     

    Lucknow, First Published Feb 21, 2022, 2:55 PM IST
    The Samajwadi Party has put ally Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chairman Shivpal Singh Yadav in the new list of star campaigners, indicating a tightening of ranks within the Mulayam Singh Yadav dynasty. The decision comes just after the Mulayam family joined forces to campaign for former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in his Karhal Assembly district.
    Shivpal's name was absent from the Samajwadi Party's list of campaigners provided prior to the Assembly elections.

    According to sources inside the coalition parties, the SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who campaigned for his son in the Karhal constituency, would continue to spearhead the party's campaigning in the remaining phases seven-phased votes. Other notable names on the new list include party chairman Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Kiranmoy Nanda, and Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit the BJP to join the SP just weeks before the elections. However, it remains to be seen whether the party's plan of uniting Mulayam family members can help the SP win the UP seat.

    The SP, led by Akhilesh Yadav, and the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya), led by Shivpal Singh Yadav, are running together in the Assembly elections, and the alliance has expressed confidence in becoming the state government. The BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has slammed the SP for fielding the party patriarch on the campaign trail in Karhal.

    Meanwhile, the third round of the Uttar Pradesh elections saw an average voter turnout of 61.02 per cent. The last round of voting will take place on March 7, and the ballots will be counted on March 10.

