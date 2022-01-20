  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Several BJP MPs, union ministers seek tickets for their family; Details inside

    Some Uttar Pradesh ministers have also sought tickets for their family members to further their 'dynastic political regimes.' However, it will be interesting to observe if the party awards tickets based on family or merit.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 20, 2022, 12:42 PM IST
    Several Union Ministers, including SP Singh Baghel and Kaushal Kishore, Governors Kalraj Mishra and Fagu Chauhan and MPs Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Ravindra Kushwaha, have sought tickets for their relatives in the 2018 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Some Uttar Pradesh ministers have also sought tickets for their family members to further their 'dynastic political regimes.' However, it will be interesting to observe if the party awards tickets based on family or merit.

    Rita Bahuguna Joshi, a BJP MP and senior politician from Uttar Pradesh has even promised to resign from her Lok Sabha seat if her son Mayank Joshi is not elected to the Lucknow Cantt seat in the forthcoming State Assembly elections. Notably, she has claimed a ticket for the Lucknow Cantt seat, where she defeated Aparna Yadav, then an SP leader, in 2017.

    Kaushal Kishore, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, also plans to run his two sons in the elections. Kishore's elder son Vikas and younger son Prabhat want to run for office in Malihabad and Sidhauli. Ravindra Kushwaha, a BJP MP from Salempur, seeks a ticket for his younger brother Jaynath Kushwaha from the Bhatpar Rani assembly constituency. Ashutosh, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, is currently an MLA on this seat.

    SP Singh Baghel, Union Minister of State for Law and MP from Agra, wants his wife to run for Tundla on a BJP ticket. He has previously served as a Tundla MLA. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra is preparing to run his son Amit Mishra for the seat of Deoria. Kalraj Mishra has previously served as a Member of Parliament from this seat. Deoria's seat is thought to be dominated by Brahmins.

    Subrata Shahi, the son of Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, wants to run for Pathardeva, and Surya Pratap Shahi intends to run for Deoria Sadar. Uttar Pradesh's 403 Assembly seats will be contested in seven stages beginning February 10. The ballots will be counted on March 10.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2022, 12:42 PM IST
