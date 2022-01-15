  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: BJP releases candidate list for 1st, 2nd phase; Yogi Adityanath to contest from Gorakhpur

    Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is also BJP's Uttar Pradesh poll in-charge, announced that party has released the list of 57 out of 58 candidates for the first phase of the elections and 38 out of 55 for the second phase.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 15, 2022, 1:06 PM IST
    The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest polls from Gorakhpur in the upcoming Assembly election. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is also BJP's Uttar Pradesh poll in-charge, announced that party has released the list of 57 out of 58 candidates for the first phase of the elections and 38 out of 55 for the second phase. Meanwhile, Deupty CM Keshav Prasad Maurya would also run for the Siratu Assembly seat, according to Pradhan.

    According to previous reports, the BJP is considering running the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister from Ayodhya or Mathura. Adityanath, on the other hand, has stated that he is prepared to run in the assembly elections from wherever the party's high brass selects.

    It should be noted that the Ram Mandir campaign in Ayodhya has been the focal point of the BJP's time in Uttar Pradesh, with coordinated efforts from the national administration lead by the saffron party. All important developments and milestones have blossomed under Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party won 312 of 403 seats in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress had established an alliance, with the former vying for 298 seats and the latter vying for the remaining 105. The SP only gained 47 seats, while Congress gained seven. The Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) received 19 votes.

    Beginning February 10, elections for Uttar Pradesh's 403 Assembly seats will be held in seven phases. On March 10, the ballots will be counted.

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2022, 1:27 PM IST
