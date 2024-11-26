Kolkata Weather: Rain amidst winter chill; check weather forecast for November 26

Winter is being felt in South and North Bengal. Temperatures are gradually decreasing in the hilly districts. The Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of rain, after which severe cold is expected.

Temperature is dropping. Kolkata's temperature is below 17 degrees Celsius. Not only South Bengal, but winter is also being felt in North Bengal.

Temperatures are dropping daily in the hilly districts. Temperatures in several districts, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, are below normal.

Meanwhile, there is a winter vibe across the state. The Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of rain amidst this winter vibe. Find out when it will rain.

There is a possibility of rain today, Tuesday. It is reported that severe winter will set in after that.

There is a possibility of light rain in the hilly districts today. As a result, winter will increase in several districts.

Severe winter will set in all districts, including Purulia, Bankura, Bardhaman, and Jhargram. Rain will occur in East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas on weekends.

The temperature will drop further in the next four to five days. The temperature will drop in all coastal districts, including Kolkata.

There will be fog in all districts, including Kolkata, for the next few days. The sky will be partly cloudy. Kolkata may experience such cloudy skies today as well.

Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong are experiencing the effects of winter a little more. However, the bone-chilling cold is not setting in yet.

Today, Kolkata and the rest of South Bengal will experience winter. The temperature will be around 17 degrees Celsius.

