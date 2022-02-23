UP Election 2022: Robertsganj BJP MLA abruptly starts doing sit-ups during rally (Watch)

A BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh climbed up on a chair during an election rally on Wednesday, clutched his ears, and performed a series of sit-ups on stage, apologising to his constituents for any faults done during the BJP's five-year rule.

A BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh --- Bhupesh Chaubey --- climbed up on a chair during an election rally on Wednesday, clutched his ears, and performed a series of sit-ups on stage, apologising to his constituents for any faults done during the BJP's five-year rule. Bhupesh Chaubey's apology came as he addressed a workers' meeting in his seat, Robertsganj in eastern UP's Sonbhadra, where he is running for re-election. Chaubey praised the workers at the convention as "godlike," and begged them to give him their blessings – read votes – once more, as they did in the 2017 polls.

"I am asking for your forgiveness with folded hands," he continued. Then he abruptly began performing sit-ups on a chair. The audience erupted in favour of the BJP candidate, chanting chants and waving their hands.

Bhupesh Chaubey has reportedly gone missing in his constituency, prompting some voters to express their displeasure. On the other hand, his party appears to be optimistic that he will make it through.

Everyone was taken aback when they saw the MLA performing sit-ups from the stage. Other authorities, including the presiding district president, Ajit Choubey, and the chairman of the Sadar block, Ajit Rawat, kept halting him. Along with Bhupesh Choubey, former Jharkhand Health Minister and MLA Bhanu Pratap Shahi was present as the program's major guest. Bhanu Pratap solicited votes for the BJP candidate. This viral video has sparked a lot of conversation on social media. Through this, the opposition is taking a shot at the BJP.

The Robertsganj constituency will vote in the seventh phase of the 2022 UP election on March 7. On March 10, all votes cast in the Assembly election will be counted.

